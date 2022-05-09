By now, you've probably heard of the recent photo dump trend. While Instagram has had the "Select Multiple" photo option for years, it wasn't until the last year or so that photo dumps became practically ubiquitous on social media. Maybe it was because we were finally ready to leave our homes post-lockdown and were so excited to experience life again. Or perhaps we got tired of posting one artfully filtered image at a time and just wanted to share everything that was happening, stream-of-consciousness style. Whatever the reason, photo dumps — which means posting multiple photos in one post that are typically unrelated to each other — are popular ways of updating your friends, family, and other followers on what you've been up to. Of course, a large part of their appeal is how easy they are. The only part that isn't always easy is figuring out the best photo dump caption to add when you post all your pics.

Photo dumps can be a great way to capture memories of a particular event or vacation, or they can even act like a personal diary or vision board. It's pretty much whatever you want it to be! And while that's what makes them so great, it's also what makes coming up with the perfect photo dump caption tricky. You don't want to appear that you're trying too hard, but you definitely want to have something clever and cool (isn't that like life?). If you need some inspiration for your latest carousel of memories, here are some fun photo dump captions to help describe your vibe.