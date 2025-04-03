Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Finally, Finally Made Us A PB&J

All reasonable people know it: there is no greater candy than a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Why do you think parents always steal those out of their kids’ Halloween candy first? The sweetness of the chocolate, the earthy richness of the peanut butter, the texture (oh my God, the texture), the thrill of nostalgia you get every time you sink your teeth into one. There’s nothing that can beat it... but bless those confectionary angels at Reese’s because they’re going to try anyway. Hershey’s recently announced a limited-edition version of the classic treat — Reese’s PB&J Big Cups.

And they revealed this April 2, National PB&J Day. Delightful.

The layered candy, which boasts a higher peanut butter to chocolate ratio than the standard cup, will be available with strawberry or grape jelly because, as Hershey’s observes in a press release, “the PB&J debate is real, and as the peanut butter experts, we say—why choose just one?”

The company confirms that the newest iteration of peanut butter cups are available at retailers throughout the U.S. They are also currently available on Hershey’s website, where you can pickup a 16-pack for $15.99.

“Oh I don’t need 16 of them!” you say demurely. “I just want to try one.”

Bestie. It’s just us here. We both know you’re going to eat more than one. And you know those horrible children of yours are going to pilfer several. Build your lack of self-control and your children’s sticky fingers into this equation.

Also, we’re not saying definitively that this basically makes Reese’s PB&J Big Cups a more decadent Uncrustable and therefore a valid and delicious lunch option but... we’re not not saying that, either. We’re just saying, “what happens on your lunch break is your business.”