The Most Effective Positions To Relieve Gas, Because Being Bloated Stinks

In the first episode of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the title character (Ellie Kemper) asks her new roommate, Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), his plans for the evening. His response? “Listen to Diana Ross albums alone while I do stretches to alleviate my gas.” Let’s just say that we’ve never felt more seen. Because here’s the thing: Gas and bloating happen all the time, but they’re some of those things you’re just supposed to suffer silently through and deal with yourself. And sure, being bloated can be extremely uncomfortable, but gas cramps can be downright painful (and sometimes trick you into thinking you have period cramps or even the stomach flu). Fortunately, there exist certain positions to relieve gas — including some that get rid of gas immediately.

RELATED: What To Eat When You Have The Stomach Flu (And Feel Like Ralphing 24/7)

Some are for anyone/anytime, while others are positions to help with gas while pregnant or give gas comfort to babies. There are also yoga poses and sleeping positions. If you’ve got gas, we’ve got positions. Here’s how to make yourself fart to relieve gas.

RELATED: Feeling Extra Bendy? Give These These (Hard!) Advanced Yoga Poses A Shot

Relax

It makes sense when you think about it: You tense up your muscles, pelvic floor, and abdomen (and probably a few other things in there) when trying to hold in gas. So, allowing yourself to relax (and release that tension) may have the opposite effect, according to Medical News Today.

Lie on Your Side

You may have heard that positioning yourself on your side helps with certain gastrointestinal situations. But which side do you lay on to pass gas? Lounging or sleeping on your left side allows gravity to work its magic on your digestive system, pushing waste (along with any trapped gas) along through the different parts of the colon. This makes the left side the best sleeping position for gas.

Yoga Poses to Relieve Gas

Maybe you’re wondering how to remove gas in your stomach instantly or are looking for positions to relieve gas cramps. Perhaps you want to try some exercises to get rid of gas and bloating. It sounds like yoga is exactly what you need! If you’ve ever been to a yoga class, you’ve probably either actively tried to hold in a fart (or multiple farts) or been the victim of the gas of your classmates. So really, it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that several poses relieve gas by assisting with the release of trapped air.

Here are some examples of yoga poses to relieve gas:

Wind-Relieving Pose (Pawanmuktasana)

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Two-Knee Spinal Twist Pose (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

How to Relieve Gas in Babies

The best way to handle gas in babies is to prevent it from happening in the first place. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, you can do this by making sure your little one slows down while they eat (either from a bottle or a breast) so they take in less air during their meal. Burping your baby both during and after feeding may also help with gas. If the kid still ends up gassy, either put them down on their stomach for some tummy time or lay them down flat on their backs and keep their legs moving in a bicycle motion. (As a reminder, you should always keep a close eye on your baby during tummy time.)

Positions to Relieve Gas While Pregnant

If you’ve ever been pregnant — or know someone else who has experienced that part of the circle of life (or at least watched that one episode of Sex and the City where Miranda couldn’t stop farting while pregnant) — then you’re familiar with gas during pregnancy. For some, it is constant, and the threat of it lingers over you for nine months… just like the smells you leave behind. To help you out, here are some safe positions to help relieve gas while pregnant (including some yoga poses):

Child’s Pose

Twists

Squats

Knee to chest

Talking a walk

Regardless of your age or location, gas is a part of life (unfortunately). But, we hope that it helps to know that there are ways you can reduce the bloating and pain — and get rid of gas immediately.

Exercises That Get Rid of Gas Immediately

Do you need to get rid of your gas, ASAP? We understand. The best way to clear gas fast is to do some cardio. You can take a walk, jog around the block or hop on a bike. Not only will this get rid of your bloated belly, but it’ll get the gas in your stomach moving, get you to toot, and move digestion forward.

Foods That Make You Fart

Sometimes breaking wind is the only way to get rid of uncomfortable gas. Luckily, there are many foods and drinks you can consume to relieve tummy pain.

Carbonated beverages or soda

Chewing gum

Cruciferous vegetables

Dairy products

Fatty or fried foods (pork, beef, etc.)

Fiber-rich fruits

Artificial sweeteners

Beans

Wheat/whole grains

Nuts

Eggs

Onions

Meat

Cabbage

Soda

Although we can link our farts to the foods we eat, it can also be caused by the way we eat along with other factors. Here are a few tips to keep gas away.

Overeating. Sometimes too much food in our stomachs can cause us to toot because our bellies become overwhelmed.

While you’re eating, try not to swallow too much air along with your food or drink. This is a common culprit of gas.

Stay away from the gum. When chewing gum, you swallow way more air than you should which also causes gas. If keeping fresh breath is your prerogative, invest in mouthwash to help minimize stinky breath bacteria.

Quit smoking. Cigarettes are not only bad for your lungs but your stomach, too. When you inhale, you inhale excess air, which can cause gassiness.

Foods That Make You Fart Smelly

We’ve heard the phrase silent but deadly. However, farts don’t always smell. So, if you want to avoid sitting awkwardly while everyone around you tries to figure out who passed gas, here are several foods you should avoid. Your loved one will thank you.

Fatty foods. They’re filled with sulfur, and when it breaks down in your belly into hydrogen sulfide, it creates a rotten egg smell.

They’re filled with sulfur, and when it breaks down in your belly into hydrogen sulfide, it creates a rotten egg smell. Beans. When you eat beans, your stomach produces hydrogen, methane, and sulfur, creating a nauseating smell.

When you eat beans, your stomach produces hydrogen, methane, and sulfur, creating a nauseating smell. Eggs. Fun fact: Eggs don’t actually make you fart. But when you eat them with fart-fueled foods like the two above, it gives your farts a funky smell. This happens because eggs are also filled with suphurmethionine.

Benefits of Smelling Farts

Farts aren’t all that bad. Sure they stink, but the hydrogen sulfide in them can help prevent heart attack, stroke, and even dementia. When we’re sick, our body produces hydrogen sulfide. This chemical helps fuel our mitochondria, which allows our cells to work to their full capacity.

There are other benefits of farting too. For example, when you pass gas, it means you’re getting the proteins and nutrients you need for a balanced diet. It also helps with colon health and decreases bloating.