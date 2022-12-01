Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Netflix Documentary Trailer Just Dropped

If you were waiting for the anticipated memoir by Prince Harry to drop in January to get the real backstory, don’t worry; Christmas has come early for you. Netflix has just dropped an official trailer for their upcoming documentary, Harry and Meghan, where the Duke and Duchess tell their side of the story — and it’s “coming soon”!

In the minute-long teaser, it shares countless intimate photos of the couple’s life over the years and snippets of interviews with both Harry and Meghan. This includes their time serving the British Monarchy, their life in California, and their journey creating their family. While we aren’t sure what will be revealed, one thing is clear: they are not holding anything back.

When asked why they decided to do a documentary, Harry responded, “No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan was asked the same question, to which she responded in the trailer, “When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Netflix described the documentary as a “global event,” and it’s been in the works since 2020, when the couples production company, now named Archewell Productions, signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service.

Meghan, who also premiered her thought-provoking podcast, Archetypes this year, has spoken about their decision to tell their story in this format, telling Variety in October, “It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the Archetypes host said of working with Garbus. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The six-part docuseries is directed by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, with executive producers Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall.

“It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued, referencing the entertainment business. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun,” Markle added.

I am on the edge of my seat, popcorn ready.