Ah, prom... the biggest night of your teenager's life. It's the ultimate rite of passage for high schoolers — the night you finally feel like an adult. After the extravagant promposal, you've got a beautiful dress, a dazzling tuxedo, a limo. It's all so glamorous, and as a parent, well, it's also all so overwhelming because your kid is growing up! As much as it's a memorable night for your teen, it's an equally memorable one for moms, dads, and grandparents.

After all, you'll look back at these prom pictures for years to come. While your prom pics featuring puffy sleeves and crimped-out hairstyles can be found in an old shoebox or lost to MySpace (RIP), your teens will post their memories on Instagram. And c’mon, you know you’re going to plaster your kids' prom pics all over your social media feeds, too. So now the real stress of the night is not what to wear but which prom caption you should use to commemorate this special milestone in the life of your almost-adult child (*sob*).

Not to worry, though, because this list of the perfect prom captions is here to help you celebrate — and give your prom-going teen some ideas as well.

Prom Captions to Celebrate Your Teen

Getting their prom on! “You can never be overdressed or overeducated.” – Oscar Wilde They're growing up too fast! Too glam to give a damn ‎💁‍♀️ This prom queen takes after her mom! “When in doubt, overdress.” – Vivienne Westwood We must accept the end of something in order to begin to build something new. The best memories are the ones you make together. Never been prouder of this beauty! I'm not crying, you are 😭❤️ What feels like the end is often the beginning. “A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless.” – Unknown Looking at my own prom photographs reminds me of how significant that moment was — and how fleeting life is. “Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory." – Dr. Seuss I would love to be a part of this prom squad! “Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends.” – Kate Spade Memories are timeless treasures of the heart. “Strike a pose!” – Madonna Double trouble on the dance floor 💃💃 Spinning her around in this dress just like when she was a little girl. She said yes to the prom dress. Being yourself is the prettiest thing you can be. “Once you’ve grown up you can’t come back.” – Peter Pan Never miss a chance to dance. And so the adventure begins!

Prom Captions for Your Teen

Prom first. Think later. I wish some nights lasted forever. “My prom is wherever you are.” – High School Musical 3 Keep calm and think prom. Late-night vibes ✨ Wearing the smile you gave me. The best accessory a girl can wear is confidence. “I figure if I’m going to be a mess, I’m going to be a hot mess.” – Mindy Kaling You never know how strong you are until you dance all night in heels 👠 If you can't be the prom queen, then make sure you're the dancing queen. I didn’t choose the glam life — the glam life chose me. “Keep your heels, head, and standards high.” – Coco Chanel Don't let anyone dull your sparkle 👑 “You don't know how long I've waited for you.” – Edward Cullen, Twilight “Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance.” – Martha Graham A lot goes down when we dress up. Dancing barefoot is best. Photo dump, prom edition. Making my feed glamorous. Lighting up the night ⚡ “Sometimes you just have to throw on a crown and remind them who they're dealing with.” – Marilyn Monroe I PROMise this won’t be the last photo I post tonight. Probably the best looking people in your feed right now. This night was made of magic. Prom mems 🫶

Song Lyric Prom Captions

“Shine bright like a diamond.” – Rihanna, “Diamonds” “The whole place was dressed to the nines, and we were dancing like we’re made of starlight.” – Taylor Swift, “Starlight” “She got a lotta Prada, that Dolce & Gabbana. I can’t forget Escada, and that Balenciaga.” – A$AP Rocky, “Fashion Killa” “If I was you, I’d wanna be me too.” – Meghan Trainor, “Me Too” “You are the dancing queen, young and sweet, only seventeen.” – ABBA, “Dancing Queen” “Find me where the wild things are.” – Alessia Cara, “Wild Things” “Someday, you’ll be looking back on your life at the memories; this is gonna be one of those nights.” – Tim McGraw, “One of Those Nights” “We don’t need no man, we’ve got each other.” – Fifth Harmony, “Miss Movin’ On” “If the whole world was watching, I’d still dance with you.” – Niall Horan, “This Town” “We could be a story in the morning, but we’ll be a legend tonight.” – All Time Low, “Outlines” “Cherish these nights, cherish these people. Life is a movie, but there’ll never be a sequel.” – Nicki Minaj, “All Things Go” “Anything goes on a Friday night.” – Florida Georgia Line, “Anything Goes” “You could be the king, but watch the queen conquer.” – Nicki Minaj, “Monster” “I’m a star, shining bright for you to see.” – Lizzo, “Soulmate” “I don’t know how heaven could be better than this.” – Kane Brown, “Heaven” “Best believe I’m still bejeweled, when I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” – Taylor Swift, “Bejeweled” “I don’t ask the mirror; I know I’m the fairest.” – Little Mix, “Down &Dirty” “I’m a queen, not a princess.” – Pink, “Stupid Girls” “I’m gonna live like tomorrow doesn’t exist.” – Sia, “Chandelier” “I like dollars, I like diamonds, I like stunting, I like shining.” – Cardi B, “I Like It” “Just flirty dancing by the neon sign.” – Dylan Scott, “Hooked” "Feeling good in my skin I just keep on dancin’.” – Harry Styles, “Treat People With Kindness” “I’m no beauty queen, I’m just beautiful me.” – Selena Gomez, “Who Says” “We ain’t picture perfect, but we worth the picture still.” – J. Cole, “Crooked Smile” “And we danced all night to the best song ever.” – One Direction, “Best Song Ever”

Happy prom’ing! Try to keep it together, Mama (but no judgment if you can’t).