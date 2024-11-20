When friends heard my husband and I were planning a trip to Disney World with our three girls, they had a lot of thoughts. Everything from “omg you’re crazy” to “Isn’t your little one only 2? That’s no vacation.” But when we added in that we’ve invited both sets of grandparents to go with us to Disney? They really lost their minds. I know the thought of a vacation with extended family and grandparents sounds abysmal to a lot of people, but I am so excited. Taking grandparents on your Disney trip feels like a no-brainer to me, and honestly, it has a ton of benefits.

Obviously if you’re not super close with your kids’ grandparents, maybe this isn’t an option for you. But if you’re sort of going back and forth on having grandparents involved, I say go for it. You can set boundaries — like making it clear that you are the one who’s going to take your toddler on their first It’s a Small World ride — and you can take breaks from each other, but I’ve got a few reasons why taking the grandparents on your Disney trip is a major plus.

They deserve to experience the magic, too. Whether your parents took you to Disney when you were a kid or whether your in-laws always wanted to take your partner and couldn’t — it’s worth considering how they’ll feel experiencing this magic with your kids. They love their grandchildren, too, and there are few things better than seeing your dad light up right alongside your toddler at the sight of Mickey waving to them from a parade float.

They will take kids on rides or wait in character lines. Maybe you’ve got to pee. Maybe you’ve got a baby who needs a diaper change. Maybe the thought of riding the tea cups again makes you want to hurl — but don’t fret. You’ve got grandparents. If one of your kids is ready to wait in line for 30 minutes to meet Snow White, set them up with your grandparents and you can run like mad to the bathroom, to get a Joffrey’s coffee, or to do something with another child.

They can also sit with those who don’t want to ride. If you’ve got a big kid who’s dying to go on Rise of the Resistance and a couple of little ones who’d rather do anything but, grandparents are a great resource so that you can just enjoy the time with your big kid. Set the grandparents and your other kids up with a cold drink and a spot to sit, or let them go find something else to do while they wait on you.

The parks really take all ages into consideration. If you’re worried about grandparents not enjoying their time, having to walk long distances, or finding the rides a bit too much for them, please know they can still have an amazing time. From finding things for them to enjoy, like the shows (my own grandmother loved the Beauty and the Beast show in Hollywood Studios every time we went,) or parades, to leaning on some of that magical Disney hospitality like wheelchair rentals and plenty of places to sit and relax, you can really make the experience worth it for any grandparent.

They are great at holding your spot in line. I’m not saying you need to let the grandparents wait an hour for Slinky Dog Dash and then you jump in at the last minute, but if you need to run someone to the bathroom or need a grandparent to wait in line at the gift shop while you grab an extra Mickey Rice Krispies treat, they’re a huge help.

They help with the sensory overload. Practical matters aside, grandparents are also there to love on your kid — and that extra set of hands, extra ears to hear all the stories, and extra legs to help schlep children across a theme park will really go a long way in helping your own sensory overload. When you need a breather, there’s another adult there to help take some of the load on and be the sounding board for your 8-year-old’s many, many reasons why Galaxy’s Edge is the best part of the entire trip.

You can fit in some Disney Adult time. And by Disney Adult, I mean the person you are inside that you might have to reign in a bit when you’re with your kids. If you love Disney, too, and want to experience some of the best food and rides without a toddler getting overstimulated, grandparents are a huge help. Send them back to the hotel with your kids so you can enjoy some solo fun time.

See? They’re all good reasons. Now grab Grandpa some Mickey ears and get to planning.