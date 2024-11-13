Here's the secret to a stress-free holiday season: catering. No, seriously — lighten your load this season and cater all or some of your major holiday meals.

"Oh, I could never cater Thanksgiving; my family looks forward to my brown butter gravy and mashed potatoes," you may be hemming and hawing. "And they're going to want my grandmother's 56-layer jello mold recipe on Christmas."

I get it. I do. But trust me, you should still try the catered route.

The holidays can be wonderful, but (and it's a big one) all the food involved takes a ton of work, making the holiday mental load intense. It's just no fun to feel chained to the stove while your family screams at a football game in the other room. Or to miss out on an impromptu game night because you're trying to arrange that oh-so-perfect charcuterie board to take to tomorrow's party.

Luckily, we live in modern times. Inventions like air fryers and microwaves make homemade dishes easier and faster. No one will ever know if you doctor up some Bob Evans premade mashed potatoes. Take the shortcut! Or, better yet, get the whole (or most of) meal catered. Believe it or not, a catered Christmas doesn't have to mean making strangers work on a holiday, nor does it mean spending a ton of money. Several national chains will let you pick up family meals the day before Thanksgiving, on Christmas Eve, and many other times during the holiday season.

So, all that's left for you to do is heat up restaurant-quality food for the family. Plus, if you leave the bulk of it to the experts, it makes taking time to do those one or two extra special recipes seem less like a chore and more like a time-honored tradition.

Where to order Thanksgiving meals from a restaurant

Bob Evans*

Just call Bob Evans the king of Thanksgiving. Bob Evans already serves two differently-sized Thanksgiving dinners year-round in their restaurant. They're also in grocery stores nationwide selling premade stuffing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and more. On Thanksgiving, though, you can order a (hot or cold) feast to go featuring turkey and ham, stuffing, cranberry sauce, veggies, potatoes, and bread. Oh, and a pie. The reliably delicious Thanksgiving Feast serves six and will cost about $100, depending on where you live.

Buca di Beppo*

Whether you're serving three, six, 10, or 20 family members, Buca di Beppo has an ordering schematic that will work for you and your family. And while you can always order their classic Italian fare, they offer a Thanksgiving feast during the holidays that is fit for even the biggest Italian-American family.

City BBQ

If you're looking to feed a ton of people something familiar but slightly different from the usual Thanksgiving fodder, look no further than City BBQ. They offer two sizes of Thanksgiving meals, including one that feeds 12-16 folks (with leftovers promised). Each meal includes a whole smoked turkey, sides, and either bread or dessert.

Cracker Barrel*

If the brown trellis walls and oil cans for art aren't your thing, but you still crave a homestyle Thanksgiving meal, Cracker Barrel offers Thanksgiving meals to go, too. Their regular Thanksgiving meal feeds six and even includes a dessert. Famous for your family recipe and not about to let that go? Cinnamon rolls are an option, making breakfast a no-brainer as well. Bonus: Cracker Barrel also sells single meals, in case you're celebrating on your own this year.

Denny's*

For many families, Denny's feels like "road food." They're usually situated in the South near an interstate, making them the perfect place to pull in for something warm, familiar, and filling. But for other folks, Denny's is a regular Friday night tradition. This year, why not bump up your Denny's date to Thursday and partake in their spin on a Thanksgiving meal? Just make sure you order at least 24 hours in advance.

Golden Corral*

Golden Corral might be known for its old-school-style buffets, but don't skip its holiday meals. Choose from the traditional turkey, as well as ham or pork roast. And their sweet potato casserole? It puts Memaw's to shame. The Golden Corral Thanksgiving meal requires 72 hours advance notice, so start planning now.

Maggiano's Little Italy*

Maggiano's goes all out for Thanksgiving. They offer a three-course traditional Thanksgiving meal, or you can spice things up by opting for what they do best: traditional Italian. There's really no wrong answer if you're trying Maggiano's for Thanksgiving. They offer day-of dining (with reservation), cold to-go meals in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, and hot meals for pick-up on the day of. Just make sure you order in advance.

Popeyes*

Looking to change up your usual Thanksgiving meal? Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is the answer. The New Orleans-style restaurant gives you the option to try their famous Cajun turkey alongside your own sides. Alternatively, you can order an entire Popeyes-style Thanksgiving meal, which features not only their cooked-and-ready-to-heat cajun turkey but also their beans and rice, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, and more.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Macaroni Grill also adds a new spin to Thanksgiving traditions. As part of Macaroni Grill's Thanksgiving meals, customers can choose between their famous crispy brussel sprouts or broccolini. You also pick a starter soup or salad. Even the regular Thanksgiving sides are extra special at Romano's, where they offer apple-sausage stuffing. Meals start at $35 a person, but a smaller kid's plate is also available.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse*

Known year-round for their juicy steaks, Ruth's Chris changes it up one time a year. They offer two options for Thanksgiving: The full "Thanksgiving at Your Table" meal includes everything from salad to all the dishes in the main course and even dessert, as well as individual-sized pumpkin pies. Or you can opt to supply your own turkey and simply use Ruth's Chris for their delectable take on the traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.

Seasons 52*

Still not sure you've found the right place to replace your usual family recipes? Seasons 52's Thanksgiving dinner menu is like an elevated version of what you already make at home. Their mashed sweet potatoes are perfectly balanced between sweet and savory. Their green beans are crunchier and lighter than what you find on most American tables but just as good. They also have mini desserts in the form of their "Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgences." The last day to order is Monday, Nov. 25.

Also worth noting? Any other national chain offering takeout meals year-round will have them available until the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. So, whether you're craving Roadhouse rolls or a Chipotle burrito bar on Thanksgiving, with a little bit of planning, anything is possible.

*Most of these restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, so you can RSVP to pick up your food then or reserve a table to avoid all mess.

Stores that sell holiday meals

If relinquishing all creative control to a restaurant makes you itchy, another option is to buy a perfectly scrumptious meal from one of the many national grocery chains that sell Thanksgiving meals. Most stick to basic recipes that will taste reliably familiar on their own but are easy to "zhuzh-up" with your own personal favorite seasonings. These groceries all offer ready-to-go Thanksgiving meals

Albertsons

Costco

Fresh Market

Kroger

Meijer

Publix

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Mail-order Thanksgiving and Christmas meals

"But, Scary Mommy, I actually like hiding in the kitchen, away from the politics and family gossip," you chirp. "I'd like to try something new, though."

If you're ready to work through the holidays but just itching to break out of your comfort zone, mail-order meals are the best way to go. Nearly every meal delivery service offers Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and will let you tailor your typical order size to accommodate additional guests.

Blue Apron

Blue Apron is offering a Thanksgiving meal and a Christmas box. If you can only do one, opt for the Christmas box. Note: It's a lot of work, but it's worth the effort. You can make the cheesy potato side and the chocolate mousse pie ahead of time. The honey-orange carrots will be the best carrots you've ever had, and their beef tenderloin is such a fancy spin on the traditional ham. This meal feeds six to eight people for $160.

Harry & David

Yes, the fruit and chocolate people. Harry and David ships whole, cooked turkeys direct to your door. And even better? They're pre-sliced, so your partner doesn't mangle the meat with the electric knife. They also sell sides like garlic mashed potatoes, sundried tomatoes, and truffle macaroni and cheese. Sizes and prices vary.

Hello Fresh

Also offering meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Hello Fresh Thanksgiving box is the way to go. It offers high-end, luxurious versions of all your classic Thanksgiving standards, including a turkey, brioche stuffing, garlic green beans, and apple crisp with cinnamon pecan crumble. The box serves eight to 10 friends for $160.

Already a tried-and-true fan of a meal delivery service not listed? When you're logging in to order your meals for the next couple of weeks, take a poke around the websites. Almost everyone offers a holiday-themed box or two.

Buon appetito!