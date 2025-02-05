I know romanticizing a place you’ve never been to is ill-advised and will often backfire, but let me tell you I have been romanticizing Scandinavia for years now. Between their slower, often nature-focused way of life, robust social programs, and charming knitwear, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden have a special place in my heart despite the fact that I’ve never been to any of those places. And when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, the Scandinavians are second to none, as TikTok creator Madi Swegle (@sweglestory) recently learned.

“Have you guys heard of the Scandinavian sleep method?” she begins. “You open the windows 15 minutes before bedtime to let fresh air in. I know it sounds crazy, especially when it’s, like, the middle of January, but apparently the cool fresh air helps everyone sleep better. A lot of people swear by it.”

She goes on to explain that her children have been waking up early. Like... fisherman early. Somewhere between five and six in the morning which, frankly, should be a war crime. It’s made all the worse by the fact that they usually sleep until the very reasonable hours of 7:30 or 8. This new, early wake time has thrown off Swegel’s morning routine, as it’s left her no time to get things done before they get up for the day. It’s a bad time all around.

“A really sweet friend of mine reached out and was like, ‘Hey you should really try [the Scandinavian sleep method].’ She swears by it. She’s recommended it to other people and it’s helped their babies sleep through the night. So I’m going to give it a shot tonight.”

The final verdict? Success!

“I kid you not, you guys, these kids slept until 7:45 for the first time in weeks,” she concludes. “It’s actually insane; I couldn’t believe it.”

She foresees continuing this routine through winter, spring, and fall, though questions if the fresh air will help her family sleep in the hot muggy months of summer. But “So far, 10 out of 10, though. I would recommend.”

Opening a window for a colder sleeping environment is one way to get a good Norse night’s sleep. Other ways to achieve hygge (a cozy sense of contentment)...

Letting your baby nap outdoors in cold weather: Napping outdoors in a stroller, all bundled up in layers and layers of cozy things is, indeed, a cultural norm throughout Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Finland. Leaving babies outside to sleep while parents are out for drinks or running errands, or even while at home is just one of those things you do.

Napping outdoors in a stroller, all bundled up in layers and layers of cozy things is, indeed, a cultural norm throughout Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Finland. Leaving babies outside to sleep while parents are out for drinks or running errands, or even while at home is just one of those things you do. Two separate duvets: If you sleep with a partner in Scandinavia (and, in my experience, Switzerland), you will find double beds and larger generally have two duvets. Not only does that allow each person to completely cocoon in their own blanket, but you never have to fight over who’s hogging the blanket again!

In generally, it’s all about fresh air and maximum coziness.

Might I also recommend picking up an electric blanket? Pop that under your main blanket when you open your window before bed and turn it off when you climb in. The heat of the bed contrasted against the chill in the room is just *chef’s kiss*. I don’t know if that’s strictly speaking Scandinavian-style, but it is a tried and true method for me, a girl who loves Scandinavian style...