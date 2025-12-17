Scary Mommy’s Favorite Badass Mom Moments Of 2025

In 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was murdered for being a Black man jogging in a suburban Georgia neighborhood. His mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, vowed then that she would get justice for her son. Even with cell phone video footage of the murder, it took until 2022 for the three men involved to be convicted of murder. And in November 2025, an appeals court upheld the hate crime conviction, stating that any reasonable jury would conclude Arbery’s race was the factor that led to his killing.

Scary Mommy spoke with Cooper-Jones earlier this month about all she has done in the five years since her son’s death to change the world that took him from her. She founded the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation to fight systemic injustice and create safe events and spaces for young Black men. This year, she became an honoree of the Adidas’ Honoring Black Excellence initiative.