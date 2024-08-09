Let’s be real: No mom is waking up on a weekday morning hours before her kids to make them homemade breakfasts each day. Chances are you’re already up before the sun to get yourself and your kids out the door and into school and work on time (or at least not that late). So, having some go-to school morning breakfast ideas — ones you can make ahead and reheat or that only take a few minutes to prepare — is everything. And often, your kids’ breakfast needs to be portable enough to eat in the car. These recipes cover all your bases, and most of them can be made ahead so that you don’t have to cook first thing in the morning.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with packaged foods, like those BelVita crackers and bottled protein shakes, if that’s what your kid will eat on a hectic morning. But if you’re looking for ways to save a little money (ingredients do tend to cost less than prepared foods), making a big batch of breakfast cookies or oatmeal bars on a Sunday afternoon could serve the same purpose. Or, if your kid reports that they’re always starving by lunchtime, maybe you’re hoping to get a little more fat and protein in them in the AM — that’s where some cheesy egg and sausage muffins could come in handy. So, whatever you’re hoping to accomplish with breakfast on school mornings, these recipes can help.
Whether you feed your kids a sit-down, homemade breakfast at the kitchen table or are frisbee-tossing Pop-Tarts at them as they unload in the car line, all that really matters is that they have full tummies when they get to class. But if you’re looking for ways to make filling, nutritious breakfasts a little easier to come by on weekday mornings, these recipes can definitely help.