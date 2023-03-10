11 Easy Trader Joe’s Breakfast Recipes That Anyone Can *Successfully* Make

Where would we be without Trader Joe’s? The grocery store is the holy grail of seasonal products, health-conscious items, and gluten alternatives (they also have an auh-mazing frozen food section for when you’re not in the mood to cook). However, not even the biggest Trader Joe’s fan may know that the retailer has an extensive digital recipe archive — and its breakfast category is filled with outrageously delicious recipes.

Between scheduling playdates and trying not to forget to pick up your kid from soccer practice (again), you may be too busy to scour TJ’s website for easy breakfast recipes. Hence, this handy little guide.

From meal prep ideas to family-sized dishes, these easy Trader Joe’s breakfast recipes can be whipped up in a wink. Plus, they require little to no cooking experience. (If you know how to use a microwave or turn on the oven, you should be just fine.)

Find tomorrow’s breakfast below.

1. Soy Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Mornings are hard, and breakfast can often be forgotten. If you’re trying to meal prep more, consider making a batch of breakfast tacos Sunday night. The filling can be cooked in advance so that all you have to do come morning is reheat. This recipe uses TJ’s cholesterol-free soy chorizo and other delicious toppings, which you can personalize based on your taste buds.

2. Sweet Apple Sausage & Cheddar Breakfast Casserole

The best part about a casserole is that you can throw a random mix of ingredients into a pan, throw it in the oven, and focus on more important morning tasks — like making a fresh pot of coffee. You can also make it the night before. This casserole contains apple chicken sausage, cheddar cheese, baby broccoli (surprise!), eggs, and ciabatta pieces.

3. Grilled Nut Butter & Banana Sandwich

Get in your daily dose of vitamin A, fiber, and protein with a toasted nutty banana sandwich. TJ’s nut butter is made of almonds, cashews, walnuts, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, and pecans. You can use any bread of your choosing, but TJ’s recommends its nutrient-filled multigrain bread.

4. Morning Muffin in a Mug

Craving a blueberry muffin but trying to limit your carb intake? This healthy hack uses TJ’s Gluten Free Organic Rolled Oats with Ancient Grains & Seeds instead of flour and unsweetened applesauce as a sugar alternative. You can also swap out the blueberries for strawberries, raspberries, or whatever else you’re in the mood for.

5. Mozzarella & Roasted Corn Egg Bake

A bougie brunch entrée, TJ’s Mozzarella & Roasted Corn Egg Bake gives off an “I spent all morning sweating over this dish in the kitchen” vibe when, in reality, all you did was caramelize onions and sauté zucchini and corn. It all goes into a baking dish with mozzarella, cilantro, and eggs, then pops into the oven for 25-30 minutes. Serves four to six people.

6. Sweet & Spicy Peach Ricotta Toast

In a pinch? This 5-minute recipe is light on the stomach yet sweet on the taste buds. The meal features a slice of multigrain bread topped with fresh peaches drizzled in honey and garnished with thyme on a bed of ricotta. It basically looks like something straight out of a food magazine.

7. Trailblazer Bites

Another meal prep recipe, TJ’s Trailblazer Bites are made with raw almonds, organized flaxseed meal, almond butter, rolled oats, semi-sweet chocolate pieces, and organic pitted Medjool dates. They’re great for on-the-go eating or when you need a snack between meals.

8. Blueberry Protein Pancakes

This three-ingredient recipe calls for TJ’s Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix, blueberries, and water. Made from a combo of wheat flour, whole grain oat flour, whey protein concentrate, and buttermilk powder, TJ’s protein flappy jack mix promises 10 grams of protein and 29 grams of whole grains in just two pancakes.

9. Banana Cold Brew Smoothie

Breakfast doesn’t get much easier (or healthier) than a smoothie. Simply blend a banana, one bottle of TJ’s Banana & Almond Butter Protein Smoothie Beverage, and five to six ounces of TJ’s Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate. If you’re feeling extra fancy, crush some dark chocolate-covered espresso beans for a sweet finish.

10. Cheesy Tot Breakfast Bake

This hearty meal uses chicken breakfast sausage, cheddar cheese, eggs, milk, tater tots, and fully cooked bacon (suggested as a topping but can be left out). However, the secret ingredient that really ties everything together is TJ’s 21 Seasoning Salute. TJ’s Cheesy Tot Breakfast Bake is perfect for lazy weekend mornings or serving large parties.

11. Egg JoeMuffin

TJ’s Egg JoeMuffin centers around its egg frittata, a protein-packed breakfast patty made from cauliflower, fried onions, Swiss cheese, egg whites, whole eggs, and whey protein concentrate. Sandwich this beauty between an English muffin with arugula, tomato, crunchy bacon, and hot sauce.

