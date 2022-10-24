75 Scorpio Quotes That Epitomize This Intense Sign

Is it any wonder that the spookiest and most introspective time of year — Halloween and the last remnants of autumn — belongs to Scorpio? That's because this water sign is intense AF in everything they do. If you ever need proof, reading Scorpio quotes (by this sign and about this sign) confirm as much. But beyond that, they can offer more insight into what makes Scorpions so unique.

From relationships to alone time to their career, if it's something they're passionate about, Scorpios go allllll in alllll the time. Otherwise, they wouldn't bother. Because that's the thing about Scorpios — they are super passionate creatures (they're known as the sex maniac of the zodiac, after all) and will not hold back once they catch feelings. And feels are a big deal to Scorpions since they're naturally ultra private and introverted and typically prefer their own company.

Once a Scorpio lets you into their inner circle, they expect total loyalty and secrecy because that's who they are. They're faithful to a fault and would never spill the tea on a trusted friend or lover. But if you cross a Scorpio? Look out! Symbolized by the Scorpion, they won't hesitate to take you to task with their stinger — and once they kick you out of their life, you can consider yourself banished. They hold a grudge like no other.

That's not because they're extra evil or dark (OK, so they're a little evil and dark); it's mostly due to their extremely sensitive nature. Scorpios are the epitome of the phrase "still waters run deep." While they might seem highly aloof on the outside, don't be fooled by their icy exterior — they feel at a deep intense level that can be overwhelming for both themselves and everyone around them.

So, are Scorpios the most chaotic sign of the zodiac (after Geminis, that is)? Probably. Though they can't help it. Steered by two planetary rulers — Mars, the planet of passion and drive, and Pluto, the planet of death and transformation — they're often at odds with pursuing their passions in life with crafted perfection as well as trying to figure out the bigger questions in life, including facing their own mortality. For example, it doesn't take much for a Scorpio to hide away from the world to consult their tarot cards about the future.

Meaning, yes, Scorpios are intense. But as Scorpio celebs like Katy Perry, Drake, Julia Roberts, and Leonardo DiCaprio prove, they are also never boring. To help better understand this complex sign, below you'll find the most Scorpio quotes about Scorpios or by famous Scorpios.

Insightful Quotes About Scorpios

"The words that best describe Scorpios are intense, intuitive, and passionate." — Dan Liebman “Scorpios do not like people having power over them.” — Unknown "A Scorpio woman will be incredibly loyal to those she finds strong and deserving, but the weak ones will never be honored by her glance." — Linda Goodman "Scorpios are powerful creatures who demand equally potent cocktails." — Aliza Kelly “Scorpios are secretive... no one will ever know everything about them.” — Unknown "Scorpios are the most passionate people in the zodiac, and their emotions run strong and are often deeply hidden." — Fleming Lee "To build up trust with your Scorpio, first of all, you're going to have to have a strong idea of who you are." — Mary English "A Scorpio is also tenacious, hardworking, and patient enough to inevitably achieve his goal. They are great organizers and strategists." — Saket Shah "The Scorpio female is no plaything. The man who treats her with disrespect and injures her fierce pride will quickly and deeply regret it." — Therrie Rosenvald "I'm not one of those stars that go out and literally dresses to be photographed. I'm kind of a 'what you see is what you get' type of girl when I dress." — Anne Hathaway "Scorpios are the most independent sign and love to do things in their own way. A Scorpio does not say much but outlines all the meanings in simple phrases." — Sami Bsoul “If you have a hidden agenda, trust that a Scorpio will find out. This is one sign that sits back and observes things.” — Unknown "Always remember, Scorpio is a water sign, so every decision that Scorpios make in life, no matter how well thought out and organized, no matter how firmly based in actual physical circumstance, will, ultimately, be made emotionally or intuitively." — Sandy Anastasi "As a Scorpio, your self-expression may be complex because you traverse so many levels of awareness in your conscious mind." — Laurie A. Baum, MSW “Something you may not know about Scorpios: They would rather keep their problems to themselves than overwhelm someone else with them.” — Unknown "A Scorpio will carry his grudge into the afterlife if necessary to get his revenge." — Everett A. Blackman “Not telling me something because you don’t want to piss me off is probably the best way to piss me off.” — ScorpioQuotes.com “Scorpio will always appear to have a tough surface. However, they feel emotions more deeply than any of the zodiac signs.” — Unknown "You'll marvel at the Scorpio's determination and daring spirit." — Thelma Balfour "You're the Sign of endings and new beginnings, the one who can rise from the ashes and become even more powerful." — Joanna Martine Woolfolk "Scorpios like substance, shattering insights, darkness, and secrecy. They feel irresistibly drawn toward redirecting the conversation from small talk to deep talk." — Danny Larkin "Scorpios will do everything in their power to win the person who interests them. Some Scorpios will stop at nothing in order to eliminate competition and rivalry." — Margarete Beim “Scorpios give real advice... nothing sugar-coated.” — Unknown “Scorpios love to secretly influence the person in power to do the things they want to do, without having the full limelight. Whereas a fire sign always excels on the stage, a Scorpio is a better fit behind the curtain, pulling the strings o the operation and telling everyone where to go with just the immense power of their eyes.” — Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky, Astro Poets: Your Guides to the Zodiac “[Scorpio is] often the most misunderstood sign in astrology.” — Mecca Woods “The worst battle a Scorpio has to fight is between what they know and what they feel.” — Unknown “Scorpio is also about power — the power he wields over others and the power others wiled over him.” — Trish MacGregor “Scorpios are less interested in small talk and more interested in cutting to the chase. They want real emotional intimacy. Are you willing to go deep? Talk about your innermost desires and secrets?” — Emmalea Russo “Scorpio is like the ocean: lovely on the surface, but dive down into their depths, and you’ll find beauty most people never see.” — ScorpioQuotes.com “People born under the sign of Scorpio are highly emotional and intuitive.” — Thelma Balfour “Scorpio is deep AF. And they take relationships seriously: They’re looking for a partner who will challenge them intellectually, emotionally, and sexually.” — Aliza Kelly “Few are willing to make the sacrifices that a Scorpio will make for a true friend.” — Joseph Polansky “Playing with a Scorpio’s emotions is like opening the gates of hell.” — Unknown “I will only apologize for how I said it, not for what I said.” — ScorpioQuotes.com “Demanding something from a Scorpio is a sure way to not have it happen.” — Unknown

Quotes By Scorpios That Capture Scorpio Energy