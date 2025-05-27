High Schoolers Are Pulling Off The Most Wholesome Senior Prank This Year

Senior pranks run the gamut from hilarious hijinks to downright disrespectful. For example: that time my husband’s class broke into the headmaster’s office simply to leave a giant pile of candy? Hilarious.

However, Brad K. and Mike R. (names changed to protect the not-so-innocent) tearing down every bulletin board throughout the high school and leaving the shredded papers and art projects scattered throughout the hallways? Well, they were always kind of jerks so it makes sense their senior prank was jerky.

But it seems that the Class of 2025 has raised the bar with a truly heartwarming prank that allows them to revisit childhood before entering the world of adults: bringing little kids to school.

This trend (a strong word, perhaps — while not isolated, it’s not exactly common, either) was brought to our attention via a news report from East Idaho News. Students at Snake River High School — led by senior class president Libby Lindsay — discovered a video of another school’s “Take A Kid To Class” day (maybe this one from Marlboro County High in 2023?) She told East Idaho News she was specifically looking for a prank that would be fun but wouldn’t destroy property. (The kids are all right... or at the very least don’t want to get in trouble, which we’ll also take because a win’s a win.)

Lindsay got in touch with fellow seniors at a student council meeting and they (furtively) spread the word. Last week, they brought younger siblings, cousins, and other close relatives and family friends with them for the day.

“It was so cute to see them all walk around the school,” Lindsay told East Idaho News. “The little kids would make friends with each other and hold hands down the hall. It was really cute.”

Bullitt Central High School in Kentucky also decided to get in on this wholesome prank, but extended the idea to include pets as well. Plenty of soon-to-be grads came to class with pups and kitties in tow because the only thing that’s cuter than kids where you don’t expect them is kids and pets.

Scrolling through TikTok, it appears these schools were not alone in the idea. We’re not going to share videos here, since these accounts belong to minors (or people who were so recently minors we’re not really counting them as full-fledged adults quite yet), but it appears plenty of other schools tried to get in on the cuteness. Some schools, it seems, were less keen on having a bunch of toddlers running around the school which, fair. We get it. But we also hope those admins can at least appreciate the cuteness of the idea even if they didn’t want to be on the hook for the logistical challenges that come with adding a cohort of preschool pupils into the mix.

No word on what the little one themselves thought of the day, but we have to imagine they must have been pretty excited about being in a “big kid school.”