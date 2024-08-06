Blake Lively is known for many things — her hilarious social media interactions with husband Ryan Reynolds, her friendship with Taylor Swift, and, naturally, all the characters she has played throughout her career. Oh, and of course, her signature gorgeous blonde hair, usually falling in beautiful beachy waves. The actress recently revealed some of her hair secrets, specifically the fact that she doesn’t use conditioner. So, should you use conditioner every day? If the celebs don’t, what are they doing instead?

In an interview with Vogue about her new hair care line, Blake Brown Beauty, Lively said there’s a big, easy-to-change difference between most people’s hair and that of celebs: Famous people aren’t using conditioner.

“I don’t know anyone who uses conditioner in my industry,” she said. “It’s not that people in the entertainment industry are gifted with better hair. We’re using a different hair system than the process promoted to the mass market.”

Wait... no conditioner?! To find out how much merit there is to Lively’s revelation, Scary Mommy asked celebrity hairstylist Andrew Dylan to weigh in.

What does Lively’s no-conditioner regimen look like?

Lively’s system requires no conditioner but, rather, two sets of shampoo and hair masks. One should focus on strengthening, and the other should be dedicated to hydration. Each time you shower, you’ll swap which one you use, so your hair is getting both stronger and more hydrated over time. You’ll just shampoo as usual — maybe doing so twice if you have product buildup in your hair — and then apply a mask for at least 30 seconds before rinsing it out.

A hairstylist told Lively about this method after noticing her hair was damaged, and the actress says it saved her tresses.

Dylan says this process makes sense for celebrities getting their hair styled constantly, making it susceptible to dryness and breakage. “Celebrities are usually having their hair heat styled most days, which can leave their strands dehydrated and damaged. Therefore, it’s advised for them to use hair masks and treatments followed by a heat protector to keep hair healthy and shiny,” he says.

Should we all be swapping our conditioner for a hair mask?

Her regimen may not be right for everyone. “A hair routine is unique to each individual person and their hair type; not all products have the same results as it’s all trial and error to get that perfect combination,” says Dylan.

Shampoo is a must for most people to remove sweat, oil, dirt, and hair products from the scalp. Conditioners contain natural oils and proteins to make hair soft, shiny, and smooth, Dylan explains. In comparison, hair masks are much more concentrated than conditioners. They’re formulated to hydrate and strengthen the hair, specifically color-treated or dry, damaged hair. If that sounds like you, you could definitely experiment with adding hair masks to your shower routine, at least every so often.

“If you’re that person who heat styles daily, I’d advise starting to use a shampoo, a treatment, and conditioner. This way, you’re giving your hair all the best chances to stay strong,” says Dylan. You’ll know it’s working for your hair if it’s shiny, healthy, and styling well. “However, if you feel like your hair feels lank or heavy and you’re not getting your usual bounce from using all three products, you should consider switching your products or trying to eliminate either the hair mask or conditioner.”

Which hair masks do pros recommend?

Wondering where to start on your hair mask journey? Dylan likes the Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate line, including their pre-shampoo treatment and hair mask — it’s “a staple” in his kit. “The line is perfect for any hair type and is guaranteed to give you that mirror shine. For best results, use the trio (shampoo, conditioner, and treatment). For a quick fix, apply the treatment to your hair routine on fresh, damp hair before any heat styling,” he says.

Hairstylists on TikTok also swear by Biolage Hydra Source Mask, Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask, and the Verb Manage + Restore Hydrating Mask. Women of color who want a mask tailored to their natural hair could try the Kérastase Nutritive Ultra-Hydrating Mask or Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Conditioner, both of which are recommended on forums for salon professionals.

So, why not give it a try? Lively’s hair doesn’t lie, and maybe her system is just the thing your locks have been needing to take them to the next level. But if you give it a shot and notice your hair feels weighed down, don’t be afraid to stick with your go-to conditioner.