Blake Lively Says She Left Her Kids For The "First Time Ever" To Attend The Super Bowl

You may have noticed that actor Blake Lively accompanied Taylor Swift to Super Bowl 58. The two sat in the front of the Kelce private suite, cheering and biting nails up until the Kansas City Chiefs' historical win in overtime. While most of the attention was on Lively’s BFF, Swift, Blake was having her own moment as a mom.

Lively revealed on Instagram that her trip to the Super Bowl was actually her “first time ever” leaving her children. Lively, 36, shares four daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a one-year-old girl whose name has yet to be revealed — with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 47.

The Gossip Girl alum shared an Instagram post documenting her time in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII including a series of images from her time there. Lively added a caption explaining how strange it felt to be away on the first trip away from her children.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” she wrote, commenting on her much talked about Balenciaga x Adidas Pantashoes track pants that went over her heels. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue.”

“I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07,” she continued, referencing Reynolds. “I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing.”

She concluded: “Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like. 💥🙌😆♥️🥰.”

Lively shared images including a few mirror selfies in her all-red tracksuit followed by a selfie against the background of the football field and some blurry snaps capturing the game.

Lively also showed off her chunky jewelry stack — which included said “friendship bracelet” with the Deadpool & Wolverine movie logo, a subtle promotion for Reynold’s third Deadpool movie, which stars Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The trailer debuted during the game.

Though Lively’s life is nothing like the average American mom, this post is just so damn relatable. There is something so out-of-body about that first outing away from the kids. You feel like you deserve the time to yourself while simultaneously feeling so much guilt for being away.

Not only that but when that girl’s weekend does turn into a crazy night of karaoke and clubbing, you do feel like you’re in an alternative universe because most days are spent in school pickup lines and folding bottomless piles of laundry.

Several users commented on Lively’s post, encouraging her time away from being a mom.

“GOOD for you 👏 feels good to let your hair down sometimes ❤,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Every mom should have the opportunity to do that with their best friends❤️”

“Mom’s Night Out — sounds like this one night will last a while! Glad you showed them how us moms can roll! 🔥” another said.