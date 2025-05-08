Mother’s Day can be complicated. From feeling pressured to celebrate the moms in your life — no matter how you really feel about them — to managing your own expectations for how your family will celebrate you, it’s no wonder many of us would rather we treat the holiday like any other Sunday in May. But listen — it’s coming. And we should talk about it.

In this very special installment of Scary Mommy Confessions, 50 moms are sharing their extremely honest feelings about Mother’s Day, and you’re going to find a few of them relatable. While everyone has their own list of desires and wishes for the holiday, the overwhelming consensus is that we all want to feel appreciated and loved; and we don’t want to show anyone how to do that. Oh, and maybe we’d like for our mother-in-laws to get the damn hint already and stop trying to make a special brunch happen. It’s our day. You know... if we want to celebrate it.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Someone once said Mother’s Day is for active duty, not Veterans... hmm Confession #50167723

It’s my first Mother’s Day as a mom and I will feel guilty if I don’t focus on my own mom. Confession #50623319

It can be really sad as a single mother. My ex acts like I don’t exist Confession #51221222

I have been a mom for 14 years yet I always have to celebrate for my mom, when all I want is this year to be for ME! Confession #50198876

I hate sharing it with my MIL. She’s had 40+ years to be celebrated, it’s my turn. Confession #50167722

I always tell hubby not to buy me anything and then get sad when he doesn’t Confession #50113311

It’s too much with extended family. Everyone wants that Sunday, but it’s impossible! Confession #50166677

I almost required transfusions for both children; 2nd time around they fished clots out of my vagina, I think I deserve whatever I ask for considering I bore, birthed, endured, & breastfed/fed both babies Confession #53224419

I’m pretty sure my husband is going to forget... again... Confession #50114494

I want to be gifted a trip to an all inclusive to the DR Confession #50119996

I kind of hate it, too much pressure all around Confession #50112297

I want to go out with my friends and day drink! That’s all! Confession #50119922

My expectations are near impossible but I don’t care. I deserve it dammit! Confession #50004432

Somehow it’s never about me. Confession #50112287

I want to be left alone on Mother’s Day! Confession #50118832

I don’t want to see my MIL or plan meals all weekend Confession #50006791

Celebrate my mom, feel resentful. Celebrate me, feel guilty. Can’t win. Confession #50021673

I want to be left alone! No responsibilities but no coming back to nothing being done! Confession #50655555

All I want for Mother’s Day — some alone time AWAY from my kids! Confession #50006671

My MIL has never wished me Happy Mother’s Day. I’m mom to 4 of her grandkids. Confession #51128876

Last year, I hurt my back so badly from doing all chores on Saturday so that I could enjoy the day 😢 Confession #54321110

I have the hardest time choosing a card for my mom. The words feel meaningless. Confession #54443299

I hate the day! Awkward my family isn’t into emotions. Confession #51116663

Told my husband, Mother’s Day comes before Father’s Day. I’ll match his energy, no more, no less. Confession #50006623

My least favorite day of the year. Confession #52213690

It’s almost NEVER enjoyable as a young mom. It’s about the older generation. Confession #50006231

It is a reminder of how little my family actually knows me. Confession #50067722

It is unfortunate that we have to teach men to plan and execute Mother’s Day when the kids are young. Confession #51143389

I low key hate Mother’s Day. It’s not designed for those of us in the trenches. Confession #51114492

I don’t want to hang out with my kids. I just want everyone to leave me the fuck alone. 👑 Confession #51114222

I hate that it’s all about the grandmas when I am the one who is in the thick of it. Confession #51114322

I want to be recognized every day. Not just once a year. Confession #50004328

I don’t want another damn picture frame!!! Confession #51114438

Once my husband bought me a lawn weeder for Mother’s Day. I never forgave him. Confession #50002234

My girlfriends and I do a trip for ourselves every year from Friday to Monday. Confession #53009976

Sounds bad because I love the handmade cards, but all I really want is to be left tf alone Confession #53320009

Mother’s Day got a lot better after I set my expectations to zero. 🙃😢 Confession #51009000

I hate that I put so much more effort into Father’s Day Confession #50087732

Let me fucking sleep. Stop waking me up with the handmade, but adorable, gift. Confession #50004432

I feel like my teenage daughters “do” Mother’s Day out of obligation, not sincerity Confession #51162389

I’d like to not be a mother on Mother’s Day. Confession #50006632

I’m a stepmom and it’s hit/miss if my husband does anything for me. Confession #50004487

I don’t know what I want but I know I want it. Confession #51119900

I just want to plan my own day so I’m not disappointed. Confession #51116678

I hate that kids sports don’t take the day off. Can’t we just have one weekend day free?!?!? Confession #51114000

With long road of TTC/IVF I thought Mother’s Day would be easier after having my son. It’s not. Confession #54440011

All boys, always a let-down... just like birthdays. Wish I had a girl. Confession #51282213

Doing it all on Mother’s Day was a big factor in my divorce. Confession #51990032

Why do we need to fit 3 celebrations in 2 days? Can we spread it out over a week or 2?? Confession #51876325