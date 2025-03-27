Spring is finally here, but look — the world is still kind of spinning in a way that makes us feel more dizzy than whimsical. There’s just a lot happening, you know? From major government changes to parents binge-watching Adolescence and staying up all night panicked about tweens and social media, it’s no wonder we’re kind of cranky. And our confessions really show all of the stress we’re holding. From fears about our kids, to wishing our kids could maybe develop a little bit more of a backbone, to just normal everyday complaints, we’ve got a lot on our chest.

So prepare yourself for another round of relatable-and-also-shocking confessions from moms just like you. We all need an iced coffee, stat.

Video gaming is controlling my son. Confession #51150228

The life I built for my family is too expensive. Confession #57758123

Trying to get out of massive debt, but it feels hopeless. Confession #51166380

My adult child cries at the drop of a hat. It makes me mental. Confession #51109200

Planning and executing kid birthday parties is exhausting. Confession #51955521

I’m so unhappy. I want to quit my job and run away into the forest to be feral. Confession #52303386

I haven’t told my husband I found liquor in my 15-year-old’s bedroom. I talked to her — but never told him. Confession #53091238

I want my kids baseball tournament to be canceled! Confession #52239810

Got sick over my spring break and cried because I wanted to do a few fun things for myself. Confession #54543098

Girls weekend and I don’t want to talk to my family at home the whole time I’m gone 😬 Confession #52698779

My 16-year-old is such a jerk. I wish she was 25 and actually appreciated her family. Confession #51022781

I’m scared of my US citizen Latino son getting picked up by ICE. Confession #52018200

My grandma died, and I’m relieved — dreading my own parents aging and all the care they’ll need. Confession #51183216

I really just want to lay in bed and read all day. Confession #50990213

Sometimes I sit down after a long day and kids’ bedtime and think, ‘Now what? Is this it?’ Confession #54871100

Spring break is kicking my ass. I’m a better mom when I get to go to work every day. Confession #50972624

I hate teaching now. I have nothing left for my family at the end of the day. Confession #51166009

Sometimes I wish I didn’t have to socialize at kid’s sports practice... just want to read. Confession #51104322

I just had major surgery, and I feel like such a bad mother prioritizing my recovery. Confession #51098762