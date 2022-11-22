Oh, how the Starbucks holiday menu has caused quite a stir over the last few years! From discontinued flavors to new unpopular new additions, Starbucks fans have dealt with a lot of drama surrounding their favorite flavors during the most festive time of the year. Add in supply chain issues, and it can feel like you're playing a losing game. What do you mean they don't have nonfat milk?! As hard as it is for customers (often called "custies" by Starbucks baristas/partners), it might even be worse for workers. Most people who work at Starbucks do so because they love those same flavors as their customers. Now, they're missing out, too — and dealing with some pretty vocal dissatisfied customers. It's hard out there for a coffee slinger. Shoot, it's hard out there for literally everyone.

Ordering something seasonal doesn't have to be a traumatic experience, though. If, for some reason, your store can't make your usual holiday menu favorite, try on one of these Christmas-inspired drinks. You trust your baristas with your tastebuds, right?

Super Simple Selections

Let's start with the basics. If you just want a no-muss, no-fuss, easy-but-festive option, try:

Holiday flat white

Hot chocolate, 1/2 mocha, 1/2 vanilla (add peppermint or any other holiday flavor syrup)

Cold brew with sugar cookie sweet cream foam on top and sugar cookie topping

White mocha cold brew with one to two pumps of any holiday syrup

Barista-Recommended

When you crave something with an extra-festive kick, though, you know where to turn: the coffee slingers themselves. Scary Mommy asked baristas all over North America to weigh in with their favorite seasonal concoctions, and here's what they suggested.

For Peppermint Fans

"One that could loosely be considered holiday-ish purely because of the peppermint… but a matcha crème frappuccino with peppermint and Java chips = mint chocolate chip frap! It's really good, too." — Sarah C., Topeka, Kansas

"When I worked at a private coffee shop in high school (almost 20 years ago), we combined vanilla and peppermint and dubbed it a snowflake latte. Still one of my favorite combos." — Lauren T., Spokane, Washington

"Iced mocha (blonde shots), peppermint foam, chocolate curls." — Kaitlynne S., Triadelphia, West Virginia

"Peppermint white mocha from our current offerings, but if I ever get a maple pecan latte again, I would be a happy camper." — Alex J., Portland, Maine

"An iced coffee with a couple pumps of peppermint and white mocha, chocolate peppermint foam, and holiday sprinkles never fails me." — Andy M., San Antonio, Texas

"I like a white mocha cold brew with peppermint cold foam topped with chocolate curls or mocha drizz!" — Lauren A., Arlington, Washington

Chocolate-y Goodness

"I love to keep it simple. I always get a hot blonde white mocha, two pumps of vanilla with nonfat milk." — Justin T., Boston, Massachusetts

"Venti chestnut praline with three pumps praline, three pumps toasted white mocha, and oat milk." — Blair D., Smithfield, North Carolina

"My go-to is a venti iced blonde chestnut praline latte, four pumps white mocha, sweet cream foam with the topping blended in, and top with more of the praline topping." — Jade M., Los Angeles, California

"Chestnut praline latte with blonde ristretto up-dosed espresso, oat milk, and no whipped cream (both hot and iced)." — Jennifer C., Port Hueneme, California

"This was my creation for a regular today, and he loved it: venti iced caramel brulee latte with blonde shots, three pumps caramel brulee, three pumps white mocha, and oat milk." — Madelyn G., Charlotte, North Carolina

Cookie Flavors

"For those non-coffee drinkers, I absolutely love an iced chai latte made with oat milk and brown sugar syrup. Tastes like a gingersnap/oatmeal cookie. Absolutely delicious!" — Jenn A., Harrington, Deleware

"I love a good white hot chocolate with cinnamon dolce. Tastes like a snickerdoodle." — Lirio R., Cedar Rapids, Iowa

"Iced sugar cookie oat milk latte." — Harper K., Corvallis, Oregon

"Iced sugar cookie latte made with VSC [Vanilla Sweet Cream], instead of almond milk." - Michaela R., Lancaster PA

"Peppermint white mocha cream cold foam brew: peppermint syrup in cold brew. One pump each of [white mocha] and [peppermint] in [vanilla sweet cream cold foam]. Top with cookie crumble topping... tastes like a mint Oreo!" — Sandra D., Los Angeles, California

"Grande iced three pumps toasted white mocha with one pump sugar cookie and sugar cookie sprinkles!" — Alyssa L, Arlington, Washington

For Non-Coffee Starbies Fiends

"Not technically a holiday drink, but it gives me a holiday vibe: hot oat milk chai, no water, with cinnamon powder steamed in and half cinnamon dolce flavor." — Samantha O., Oak Harbor, Washington

"I add sugar cookie syrup to my chai! It's kinda like a snickerdoodle." — Delailah T., San Jose, California

"An iced chai with chestnut praline cold foam. Or a hot chai 1/2 chai and 1/2 chestnut praline pumps." — Kym M., Comox, British Columbia

"A good non-coffee drink is the caramel apple spice. It's not seasonal, but it just hits different during the holiday season." — Jade M., Los Angeles, California

"Iced chai, made with soy. Add pumpkin cold foam with two pumps of brown sugar syrup in the foam!" — Tara M., Phoenix, Arizona

"Toasted white hot chocolate with chestnut praline whip and the chestnut praline sprinkles." — Alyssa L., Arlington, Washington

Now, go forth into the holiday season with confidence. Eat, drink Starbucks, and be merry!