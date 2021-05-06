Stick On Bras That *Actually* Support Your Boobs

The right stick-on bra will keep “the girls” perky and in place so you can wear those summer dresses and skin-baring tops with confidence. Whether it’s for a formal occasion or an especially sweltering day, sometimes, a t-shirt bra simply won’t cut it. And while backless bras are a great option for open-back outfits, in particular, certain little numbers call for an even more discreet option that keeps your support system to be completely invisible. So ever since stick-on bras burst onto the scene back in the 1990s, they have become the undergarment of choice for backless, low-cut, halter, and strapless little numbers that require special lingerie if you don’t want bands or straps showing.

To find the best stick-on bra, bra guru Jené Luciani Sena says to have realistic expectations. “These types of bras typically work best for smaller-breasted women. If your breasts are very heavy and full, they likely won’t give you the support you need,” she admits. You’ll also want to decide exactly what you’re looking for — if coverage is more important than support, opt for a silicone stick-on bra; if support trumps coverage, go with a stick-on with a band. And, you won’t want to miss this pro tip: When removing the bra, insert your hand beneath the cup and your skin while using your other hand to gently peel the bra away from your skin. “Whatever you do, do not rip it off like a Band-Aid because depending on the level of adhesive, you can do damage to your skin,” adds Luciani Sena.

Do stick on bras stay on?

When you find the right one for you, stick-on bras can last comfortably all day long! The two most important factors in ensuring they’re secure is first by having the correct size. If the adhesive bra is too small, it will struggle more to support and stick to your breasts. Second, make sure to clean and dry the area before sticking the bra on! Emphasis on drying, because nothing sticky can last if it’s wet.

How long do stick on bras last?

Naturally, the stickiness will decrease over time, but it’s fairly common for stick-on bras to last about 30 to 40 wears. However, this does depend on how well you take care of it. Make sure to correctly put it away when not in use, clean your skin before wearing it, and don’t get the bra wet!

To help you narrow down your decision, we’ve gathered some of the best stick-on bras available online — and just in time for summer.

Best Stick-On Bras

The ultimate stick-on push-up bra, this style is replete with a center clasp for extra lift and cleavage. The lightweight fabric makes it perfect to wear under sundresses on hot summer days.

One Reviewer Says: “I've used this bra [three] times now in the summer heat waves and it stayed on with no problems. Easy to clean and doesn't give me a weird shape like others have.”

If you’re new to wearing a sticky bra, this selection by LELEBear may be a good introduction. This version, in particular, is excellent when it comes to a low neckline. It’s waterproof and sweatproof, meaning it’d also be a good choice for a summer wedding outdoors.

One Reviewer Says: “While it did not make the girls super perky and out there it did the job of keeping them in place and when I put a dress on I would not have been able to tell the difference between these and a normal ‘t-shirt’ bra. They are very sticky and seem to have [a] good hold for the little bit that I wore them. I will definitely buy again if the sticky fades as the fit is impressive.”

Best Pasties And Breast Shapers

With three different flesh tone options to choose from, this nipple cover is a necessity to wear under thin tops and dresses, or when you need a little extra coverage. The thin edges prevent bulkiness, so no one will know you’re sporting these reusable matte covers. They’re available in multiple skin-blending hues including coco (pictured and linked), creme, and caramel.

One Reviewer Says: “I LOVE these! Total game changer. Very smooth taper, seamless transition for layering under the most challenging tops.... like silk and super soft lightweight t-shirts as shown in my photo where I am wearing just one to show the amazing difference. I’ve owned this pair for a year, they still stick well and are just starting to [lose] adhesion around the edges. I even wear them while exercising, no issues! I actually bought another pair to replace them months ago and still haven’t needed to open them.”

The next best thing to a breast lift performed by a plastic surgeon is this breast lifting stick-on. Made for smaller cup sizes (think A and B cups), the upper portion of the soft silicone teardrop-shaped bra gently pushes the breast up for a bit of lift—they’re perfect for cute v-neck blouses and bodysuits that are reserved for date night.

One Reviewer Says: “I've been using these for a couple of years now and they are the best sticky bras I've come across. I'm a 32DDD and they provide me with relatively good support and lift. I'm on my 3rd or 4th pair now, I usually get about 10-15 (sometimes more) wears out of them before I need to replace [them]. To get the best use out of them make sure you only put them on when your [chest is] clean, dry, and have NO kind of oil or moisturizer on. Also, when you take them off IMMEDIATELY hand wash them gently with a little soap and water, let them air dry and put the plastic back on them for storage. This method extends the life of the adhesive.”

Sometimes, unique dresses require unique situations for bras. This breast tape will offer good lift and support and give you more control than some of the other options. It’s available in four colors, and reviewers seem pretty happy with how it performs.

One Reviewer Says: “It has great adhesion!! For me, that's the most important aspect. I have larger breasts so I have to use quite a bit of the tape each time but it [holds] perfectly.”

Best Plunging Bras

Hands down, this is the prettiest stick-on backless bra of the bunch. Seen all over Instagram, this lacy number doesn’t show through tops and has breathable holes in the adhesive that allow for ventilation.

One Reviewer Says: “Bought this to wear under an off-shoulder top. Wore it all day with no issues! It’s very adhesive and stayed on after a whole day of walking around, sweating, etc. Love the lace detail and the padding is nice and soft. It also comes in a cute package with care instructions! Be sure to keep the plastic film for storage. Highly recommend.”

The perfect undergarment for low-cut and plunging necklines, this extra deep bra adds serious oomph to cleavage thanks to its higher cut sides that push the breasts towards the center of the body. All we can say is va va voom!

One Reviewer Says: “This bra is a winner! I had searched for ages through Amazon, Macy’s, and a bunch of other department stores to try and find the right bra for a particularly difficult bridesmaid dress (backless and low in the front) before finding this one. I am a 38D who loves to dance so finding one that was supportive but also looked good seemed like an impossible task. Luckily, this one stayed in place long into the night and didn’t lose any stickiness even after sweating. Definitely the one to buy if you are a larger cup size but need good support!”

Best Silicone Adhesive Bras

A stick-on bra that doesn’t stick on is no good, but this stick-on strapless bra stays put thanks to its super sticky silicone adhesive. With more than 15,000 Amazon reviews, this style features a front clip design to help bring your breasts together for added cleavage. Now, who wouldn’t want that?

One Reviewer Says: “This is the first time I try adhesive bra. Just opened it yesterday using it to fit a party dress. It’s very comfortable and secure. The size is accurate to fit me. I was worried they would fall off at some point, however, that’s not the issue! Stays tight on my breast, even with dancing activities and stretching [movements]! Amazing bras!”

Called “petals” for their flower-like appearance, this stick-on bra provides excellent coverage and lift. Simply apply the invisible silicone bra—the edges are super thin, so they won’t show through—and lift the upper portion to the desired area for a naturally lifted look.

One Reviewer Says: “I love the freedom of not seeing an underwire bra! Perfect! I am a 36C bra size, [and] so far they worked [perfectly] when I was wearing [a] strappy or backless dress... They stuck quite well and stayed on all day. And these [were] very convenient when traveling... Overall, the adhesive was very strong-holding, the material was very soft and comfortable and they really did a good job in covering and lifting.”

Stick-on bras that feature a middle cinch, like this one, provide lift and enhance cleavage, making this style perfect for bumping up the girls in your favorite strapless dress. This reusable bra (just wash it with warm water and soap and air dry) has three lengths so you can adjust the front buckle according to how much lift and cleavage you desire.

One Reviewer Says: “This is great for all wear, especially summer dresses! Seamless and easy to use —just have to keep the adhesive wrappers on after each use so you don't lose the stickiness. Otherwise, great purchase, have been wearing [it] with strapless blouses/dresses so far. Looking forward to seeing what else I can wear with [it]! The bra itself comes with instructions and [is] easy to use.”