9 Wear-Everywhere T-Shirt Dresses That You’ll Live In This Summer— Even At Home

As you actively seek out ways to stay cool, you’ll also want to make sure that you’re dressing the part. Enter summer’s trustiest t-shirt dress. (Translation: not clingy, hella comfy, and extremely versatile.) Going hand-in-hand with that flattering one-piece swimsuit that you just scored a few weeks ago—and those ’90s-approved bike shorts that you almost talked yourself out of buying—an elevated t-shirt dress is about to become your new summer uniform. Ultimately, the fit should be so nonchalantly effortless that it looks like you’re not even trying (because…you’re not). When the compliments roll in from other moms, your automatic response will be “Oh, just tossed this thing on.”

Wear it as a cover-up, throw it on for a farmer’s market run, or take a hammock nap in it (squeeze in those precious Zzzs when you can). In case you can’t tell, functionality and spontaneity are big factors here. Best coupled with a bucket hat, sandals, and a denim jacket when it gets chilly at night (or the A/C is on blast!), a wear-everywhere t-shirt dress won’t steer you wrong. With styling inspo from fellow mom bloggers like Amber Fillerup Clark blessing our IG feeds, the FOMO is getting real.

Coming up are 9 comfy t-shirt dresses that you can buy now and wear all summer long (and fall, and next Spring, you get it). Whether you’re on the hunt for the quintessential black or white t-shirt dress, something striped, or even tie-dye, we’ve got all your style bases covered.

Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Dress Don’t you love it when you snag an article of clothing that makes you look and feel like a HMIC (Head Mom in Charge)? Move over Everlane, this boxy crewneck t-shirt dress from the Amazon brand Daily Ritual ticks all the boxes. Made from a luxe drapey jersey material, it’s designed to be suuuper relaxed and effortless. It also comes in 12 colorways including a navy/white stripe situation that you won’t want to miss. We also love the mom-friendly length—it falls just above the knees so you’ll never feel overexposed at the playground. Raves one Amazon customer, “I really love this housedress/nightgown/dress! It’s perfect for spring/summer and very versatile. I’m using it as a house dress because it does have a really large T-shirt look and feel. The fabric is awesome!!! So soft and light, but can be worn in public without fear of it being see through.” She adds, “It’s super comfy and perfect for just wearing around the house when you want to lounge. It’s also nice to be able to go outside to take the dog out and not worry about the neighbors.” We’re here for it! $18.50 AT AMAZON

Lilla P Ruffle-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Dress Part of adulting is knowing when to splurge for a good fashion investment piece. At this point, you’ve already got all your inexpensive basics covered (been there, done that). What you really need is a high-quality t-shirt dress that won’t fade or fall apart after one too many spins in the washer/dryer. Get ready to fall in la-la-love with this pocket dress from Lilla P that’s nothing short of perfection. From the game-changing ruffle detail to the subtle side slits, this exceptional midi is guaranteed to get you compliments from the kids. It’s available in three colors (deep blue, cherry, or black) so you’ve got options! Team it with white low-top trainers or flip flops for a fuss-free #OOTD. Made from 50% pima cotton, 50% modal, the quality is ah-mazing and the material is oh-so-comfy. And yes, while you may be #alldressedupwithnowheretogo, it sure does feel good to put on some real clothes. $138 AT LILLA P

Kule The Tee T-Shirt Dress in White/True Blue/Poppy Calling all Breton stripe enthusiasts! If you’re the type of mama who has a closet full of stripes (and nothing else), then this preppy tee dress from Kule will be beckoning. With a straight boxy cut, this short sleeve style is fitted in all the right places. From a brand that takes their stripes pretty seriously, what more could you ask for? The classic white/true blue/poppy colorway will transport you to the Hamptons—you won’t even have to leave your back porch to channel sunshine and salty sea air. Do less by tying a chambray shirt around your waist and accessorizing with a mom-approved baseball cap. Alternatively, you can style this pièce de résistance straight into fall by adding a cute ascot scarf, ballet flats, and a trench coat for a bit of French girl flair. Et voilà! $128 AT KULE

AUSELILY Women's Sleeveless Swing T-Shirt Dress With Pockets Easy on, easy off, this sleeveless swing t-shirt dress will come in clutch during the next heat wave. The flowy silo features a high neck that can transition from a.m. to p.m. It’s perfect for hanging by the kiddie pool (just add Birkies) or dining al fresco with the hubs on a Saturday night. We’re partial to the vacay-worthy palm frond pattern, but it also comes in over 20 other prints and solids. With 3,500+ ratings, the consensus is that you need this dress. Psssst: It even has pockets (’nuff said). Simply put, “Great purchase for the price. Just what I was looking for! Comfy summer dress for any occasion. Being a momma- I’m always looking for things just like this- you can dress it up or down- and it has pockets!! Can’t get much better.” Another customer adds, “I already own 2 colors of this style and like it for the beautiful colors, the comfort, and the pockets. I am a teacher, so simple and inexpensive clothing that looks nice is a plus for school. I can wear the dress with bike shorts underneath or wear it with capri pants or leggings.” $24.99 AT AMAZON

Daily Ritual Lived-in Cotton Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Weeeee… it’s the weekend. When it comes to elevated wardrobe staples that can be styled a bajillion ways (including but not limited to the weekend), look no further. Skip the outfit indecision by opting for a one-and-done maxi t-shirt dress that requires ZERO effort. Seriously, toss this wardrobe workhorse on with free-wheelin’ slides or sneakers for an A+ in effortlessness. Stuck inside with a hubby who likes to turn your home into an arctic tundra? Just add an oversized knit cardigan for extra warmth. Breathable side slits and a ton of colors to choose from (the moss green gets our vote) make this purchase a no-brainer. Says one fashionista, “It’s rare for me to write a review but I can’t get enough of this dress! I originally saw one of the bloggers I follow wearing it and have since bought 4 different colors. I have been living in this dress! If you’re looking for a stylish, simple and comfy dress….I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Can’t recommend this dress enough.” $27.43 AT AMAZON

MakeMeChic Women's Boho Casual Maxi For the boho-fabulous mama who doesn’t like to compromise fit, we present you with the world’s most comfortable t-shirt maxi dress. No joke—there’s a good chance you’ll never want to take this bad boy off. Dress it up with a bolo necklace and fedora for a free-spirited vibe or toss it over a swimsuit for a chic cover-up. And yes, tie-dye is still going strong. 😉 With two side slits and a simple v-neck, versatility reigns supreme. Says one fashion guru, “I love this dress. I can’t say enough good things about it… It’s super soft and flowy. Great for days when I want to look cute, but I have 0 time to put any effort into picking out an outfit or I don’t feel like wearing pants.” Another hyperenthusiastic customer shares, “I absolutely love this dress! I am very self conscious about my mid section, so I prefer loose fitting clothes and this was perfect. It’s loose fitting on the mid section (not too baggy), but hugs perfectly everywhere else. I also have to mention how freaking comfortable it is! Extremely soft and flattering. I will definitely be buying more.” $27.99 AT AMAZON

KORSIS Women's Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress Behold, the t-shirt dress that you’ll be living in through the remainder of summer. With close to 10,000 ratings on Amazon, this black t-shirt dress (also available in a slew of everyday neutrals and prints) is damn near holy grail status. Again, we can’t stress the 24/7 appeal enough. The material is lightweight enough to keep you cool, but not so lightweight that you have to worry about having a Marilyn Monroe moment. Phew. It even has pockets for extra snacks! According to this Amazon customer, it’s a dress for all seasons. “A year later, and I still LOVE this dress! I mostly use it as a swim coverup, but have worn it out as well. Can be worn with sandals, flip-flops, heels, sneakers, probably even Chelsea boots! Soft cotton, but can be dressed up with belt and cardi if you want.” Buyer beware: Be fully prepared to add not just one of these t-shirt dresses to your cart but *multiple*—and in every color. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Uniqlo Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress When in doubt, we can always count on Uniqlo to save the day with wallet-friendly fast fashion finds. Get in the fast lane with an off-duty t-shirt dress that you can wear while watching the kids or taking the dog out—you know, something that you can spill ice cream all over without having a mini panic attack. (It’s made from 100 percent cotton, and therefore machine washable.) The boxy, oversized fit also makes it comfy enough to sleep in. Take your pick from pastel hues like creamsicle orange and pistachio green for a hit of summer nostalgia. And the five-star ratings are in! One savvy shopper says, “I have 4 of these T-Shirt dresses and want to buy more. The quality is great and they are so versatile, I can wear them for work with trainers and slip on some sandals to dress it up to go out. The fit is loose and comfortable….. if you like a tighter fit, size down, I’m a size 10-12 and the small is still roomy and comfortable. Definitely a wardrobe staple for me.” $15 AT UNIQLO

Anthropologie Giulia Contrast Tee Dress S’cute! It’s not often that we lose our sh*t over everyday basics, but this contrast tee dress is definitely the exception. We’re low-key OBSESSED with the asymmetrical contrast detail at the hem that will make you feel like a million bucks. It almost looks like you sewed on a piece of your favorite silk scarf… but in reality, it’s just a fancy accent. How fun?!? Available in three lust-worthy colors, the hardest part will be picking just one. Rock the terracotta colorway for an outing at your favorite Tex-Mex spot (careful with the salsa!), the cobalt blue for a future vacay or stroll on the boardwalk (sunhat in tow, of course), and the olive green for a picnic in the park with the fam. Take the struggle out of getting dressed in the a.m. with something comfy, cute, and casual to get you pumped for the day ahead. $98 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

