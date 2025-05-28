Summer is almost here, so it’s time for a closet update with the latest summer trend — unless, of course, you’re saving money out of fear for whatever effect the ever-changing tariff situation might have on the economy. But, before you spend big on a sexy little sundress, have you considered, uh, covering up a little? And maybe even obstructing your peripheral vision? If you have, consider yourself in luck, because the hottest summer trend is, obviously, a Handmaid’s Tale-style bonnet.

Yup, this summer, fashionistas are taking inspiration from the U.S. government’s policy decisions, and are going for a Gilead-chic look. The straw hat/American Girl doll bonnet crossover from the brand Lorna Murray caught the Internet’s attention — and ire — in a TikTok posted by Fox and Hen, a New Orleans boutique. The store dubbed it “the hat of the summer” in the caption.

I don’t know what I hate more, the idea of bringing what is essentially horse blinders for women back into fashion, or that they’re charging women so much to make them look like they got lost on their way to a Civil War reenactment (the bonnets cost up to $350 — yes, really). The comments seemed to feel the same way.

“The hat of the summer?! In 1842 perhaps,” said one user.

“What in the Oregon Trail is happening here? 😳” said another.

And, there was no shortage of comparisons to the stiff, white, vision-obstructing bonnets that the female underclass is forced to wear in the show The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Ahhhh Real Housewives of Gilead has made it to TikTok,” one user said.

“So refreshing to see that Commander Vance and friends decided we could have some color! Praise be!” said another.

“Bonnets and modest dress to the floor. Yep we are cooked. Fashion always reflects politics,” one user warned. “Under his eye ladies.”

The bonnets are one of a few suspiciously conservative trends bubbling on Americans’ For You Pages. Very long and flowing skirts, along with shapeless dresses are also making a comeback, which reads either breezy and Bohemian or “you’re a loose woman if you show your ankles.” And the “old money” aesthetic is hot, if you want to look like someone who recently voted against your rights.

Fashion has always walked hand-in-hand with politics. Ronald Regan brought in an era of conservative oversized blazers and trousers in muted colors, while Bill Clinton’s time in the White House coincided with the neons of the 90s. It’s no surprise then, that things in the fashion world are getting a bit weird right now.

Here’s to hoping next year’s summer trends for women are a little more fun and a little less Real Housewives of Gilead.