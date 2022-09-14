Toyland

Target And FAO Schwarz Did A Toy Collab And The Selection Is Adorable

There are hundreds of stuffed animals, wooden toys, STEM building sets, and learning toys to shop from.

Target and FAO Swartz have released hundreds of toys as part of a collaboration.
FAO Schwarz is synonymous with classic kid’s toys. However, they’ve always also been on the pricier side. There’s good news though! Target has teamed up with the toy maker to bring the same toys for half the price, and in time for the holidays. The collaboration has toys ranging from ages 2 and up with prices as low as $9.99 — and they include plushes, musical toys, STEM sets, building kits, wooden toys, and more.

“One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president, and chief merchandising officer, of Target.

“From hot new items to time-tested favorites, we’ve curated our annual list of Bullseye’s Top Toys to create an easy, fun, and affordable way for guests to find just the right gift for every toy lover on their list. Simply put, there’s only one place parents and gift-givers need to shop for toys this holiday season — and that’s Target.”

The list includes hundreds of toys — and many of them are under $40. Also... many of them actually look super fun to play with.

Musical Toys

For the music lovers, they released the infamous piano from BIG and bunch of other cool music-themed toys. If your child loves to perform (or is a Leo), Target and FAO Schwarz put together a huge list of music toys and activities for your kid to put on the performance of a lifetime.

FAO Schwarz Microphone with Stand and Tablet Holder
$34.99
FAO Schwarz Stage Stars Electric 6-String Guitar And Amp
$129.99
FAO Schwarz Giant 69" Dance-On Piano Mat
$39.99

STEM Toys

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) toys have become quite popular over the years, and for goos reason. These types of learning toys help kids with complex thinking, enhance their creativity through building and imagination, and also can strengthen hand-eye coordination capabilities. Kill two birds with one stone this holiday season and grab a couple toys that will be a blast for your kid but also help them learn!

Medieval Princesses Wooden Castle Building Blocks Set

Looking for a fun, exciting, and stimulating construction set for your preschooler? Need a safe and durable building blocks set for your daughter or son? Transport your child away from their "screens" and into a three-dimensional fantasy world that contains 75 blocks to build with.

$19.99
FAO Schwarz Magnetic Tile Set 40pc
$19.99
FAO Schwarz Roller Coaster Building Set 736pc
$39.99
FAO Schwarz Laser Stars with Nebula Space Projector
$39.99

Creative Play Toys

Creative play and pretend play are two of the most common (and vital) ways that kids learn social-emotional skills and can practice everyday activities to help build confidence and independence. The collaboration between FAO Schwarz and Target provides parents with a ton of awesome toys that will be sure to keep any kid entertained.

FAO Schwarz Peg Art Light Box
$24.99
FAO Schwarz Marvin's Magic Box Of Secrets Mainstage Kit - 125pc
$19.99
FAO Schwarz Make-Believe Bakery Oven Cookie Decorating Clay Play Set
$29.99

Stuffed toys and plushes

Sometimes all a kid needs is a little comfort stuffed animal to get them through the day (or night!). FAO Schwarz and Target put together a huge selection of stuffed animals that are not just cute and cuddly but also can help with anxiety in little ones.

Glow Brights Toy Plush

Bring home the cuddles with the FAO Schwarz plush Llamacorn stuffed animal with lights and sounds. Spark your imagination with this fantastical friend while playing make-believe or just have a comforting mythical buddy for naptime cuddles.

$19.99
FAO Schwarz Toasties Elephant 12" Stress Relief Stuffed Animal
$19.99
FAO Schwarz Cheers 4 Antlers Chocolate Labrador 12" Stuffed Animal with Removable Wear-and-Share Ears
$19.99
FAO Schwarz Glow Brights Toy Plush LED with Sound Dragon 15" Stuffed Animal
$19.99
FAO Schwarz Planet Love Recycled Bottle Panda - 10" Toy Plush
$19.99

There is something sweet and nostalgic about a FAO Schwarz toy and that accessibility of these classic toys being available at Target makes it that much better. See the full list here.