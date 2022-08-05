Target Just Released A Mini Shopping Cart For Kids Complete With A Cup Of Coffee

Attention shoppers: your kid can now be your mini-me in every single way, including stealing your entire Saturday morning Target look. Everyone’s favorite place to accidentally buy throw pillows when you just ran in to get toothpaste is now offering very cute toy shopping carts for kids — and they look exactly like the real thing.

Retailing at $19.99, the carts stand at about 18 inches high and are intended for kids 3 and up. Manufactured by Perfectly Cute, they come with 12 grocery items — like milk, pasta, fruit, and ice cream sandwiches — as well as a coffee cup, sleeve, and coffee holder for the completely authentic Target experience. The cart also has a seat that fits any 18-inch doll (who will probably throw a tantrum in the toy aisle — just a guess).

Scary Mommy may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

And there’s a bit more good news. There’s no assembly required (every parent’s favorite three words) and it’s easy to clean. Will you trip over it in the middle of the night when your kid leaves it in the hallway? Yep, probably. But it’s a small price to pay for the pretend play you’ll get out of it.

This is better than the time Target turned its shopping carts into Mario Carts.

It’s also way better than the time in 2016 when Target unleashed tiny Target carts for kids to use in a select number of stores and quickly realized that it was a huge mistake.

To compare it to the significantly pricier but perennially popular Melissa & Doug shopping cart: this one is plastic and not metal, but it’s a comparable size. This one comes with food included — and retails for over $50 less. And of course, while there’s certainly nothing wrong with the Melissa & Doug version, it lacks that Target look and branding that kids associate with the most magical box store that ever was.

The cart is currently sold out and a bit hard to find, but when it comes back into stock, you’ll have the chance to put a Target cart in your Target cart. Just watch out not to spill your coffee.