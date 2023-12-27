As colder temps take hold, euphoria takes on a whole new meaning — and it's usually in the form of oversized, plush blankets, seasonal-themed candles, cozy movies, and something sweet baking in the oven. Despite the ease that comes with store-bought desserts, ready-to-bake cookie dough and plain ol' ice cream won't do. Baking season is calling, and you don't dare disappoint the winter baking gods.

But flipping through pages and pages of winter desserts isn't making the most of your time. You're busy! Fortunately, TJ's online database is full of easy ideas perfect for this time of year. They harp on popular seasonal ingredients like peppermint, marshmallows, and eggnog and come in all shapes and sizes, from loaves to milkshakes to brownies to cookies. Some can be made in under 30 minutes, while others are all-day projects. In other words, there's truly something on this list for everybody.

Find your sweet tooth's new favorite winter delight ahead.

1. Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix

TJ’s Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix is a pantry staple in the wintertime. The box comes with instructions for a cake (dress it up with whipped cream and a scoop of vanilla ice cream) as well as chocolate peppermint crackle cookies. I’ve also turned the mix into muffins.

2. Panettone & Eggnog Bread Pudding

Is it really the holidays if you aren’t gifted at least one box of Panettone? Put it to delicious use with this two-ingredient winter fruit cake recipe. The only thing you’re missing is eggnog.

3. Ridge Crispy S'moreover Bars

Got a picky eater on your hands? Let’s go back to the basics with TJ’s Ridge crispy s’moreover bars. A salty spin on Rice Krispie Treats, you’re going to use crushed potato chips instead of cereal, then combine those with melted marshmallows, top with M&M’s, and violà!

4. Cookie Butter & Coffee Ice Cream Cake

This dessert is unlike any other on this list. For starters, TJ’s cookie butter and coffee ice cream cake is gorgeous and looks like it came straight out of a food magazine. Secondly, and we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it takes at least nine hours to make. In a perfect world, you would freeze it overnight, too — but please don’t let that stop you! Take a look at the instructions and see if you’d be up for the challenge. At the very least, you wouldn’t have to worry about making dessert the day of your big party.

5. Eggnog Milkshake

If you’re in a pinch, whip up a batch of eggnog milkshakes. It’s probably one of the least messy desserts out there, and you can always spike it with your choice of liquor.

6. Marshmallow Blondies

The next best thing to a s’more is TJ’s marshmallow blondies. While shaped like a brownie, it has all the same ingredients as the beloved summertime treat; but in this case, you’re swapping the graham cracker for TJ’s Blondie Bar Mix.

7. Chewy Salted Caramel Cookies

Add a new cookie to your rotation this holiday season with TJ’s chewy salted caramel cookies. The recipe takes a little bit longer to make (the dough has to refrigerate for an hour), but it’s a unique flavor to incorporate with your standard chocolate chip, sugar, and peanut butter options.

8. Cocoa-Stuffed Snowflakes

If you’re really looking to impress your guests, check out TJ’s cocoa-stuffed snowflakes, infused with TJ’s famous Cocoa Almond Spread. The dessert requires some patience and artistry (not to mention, time), but the final product is a gooey, powdery masterpiece sure to melt your tastebuds.

9. Peppermint S'mores Cake

OK, so you want the best of both worlds. Enter: TJ’s peppermint s’mores cake. The recipe, which serves up to 12 people, combines graham crackers and marshmallows with TJ’s peppermint baking mix.

10. Eggnog Cake with Rum Buttercream Frosting

This eggnog cake could win awards. The cake itself is super easy to make — it’s just a yellow cake mix with eggnog, nutmeg, butter, eggs, and TJ's Organic Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract. You’ll need more eggnog as well as rum for the buttercream frosting. The cake takes one hour to make from start to finish.