There are few things more endearing to me than a themed run, especially this time of year. I’m not a runner in any sense of the word, but I absolutely love watching people run a marathon or head out for their annual Thanksgiving Day runs. There’s something so special about it, and if you feel the same way, you need a few Turkey Trot Instagram captions in your back pocket to help you document.

Whether you’re the one running (please tell me you’re wearing a turkey hat or a big pilgrim belt buckle or something) or the one cheering from the sidelines with a pumpkin coffee in hand and a belly full of breakfast pie, these Instagram captions will help you celebrate the Turkey Trot. It’s a tradition across the country in so many cities, and I think it’s just lovely that so many families participate together and then head off for dinner. It feels very community-oriented and has that “we’re all in this together” vibe, so I will always, always be rooting for the Turkey Trot.

With these Turkey Trot Instagram captions, you can let everyone know how you feel, too. (I promise, there are plenty of funny ones for those of us who refuse to run in the name of pumpkin pie.)

Turkey Trot Instagram Captions for Before the Run

I’m going to run as fast as a turkey does on Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving Day came fast! But I am faster.

No need to thaw me out — I’m ready for this run.

I’m running for my mental health and also because it gets me out of helping make dinner.

It’s race day and I’m most excited for crossing the finishing line... and some mashed potatoes and gravy.

Happy Turkey Trotting Day to us all!

There are two kinds of people: those who wake up early on Thanksgiving to baste the turkey and those who wake up early on Thanksgiving for a run.

Can’t wait to finish the Turkey Trot and then rot on the couch with sweet potato soufflé after.

Thanksgiving Day races are as much a tradition as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

I’m going to run so fast that people will think I’m a runaway Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon.

Feeling thankful for my Hokas.

Turkey Trot Instagram Captions for During the Race

Feeling good and strong, might eat a whole bunch of turkey later, IDK.

This might be my favorite Thanksgiving Day tradition.

Thankful. Just thankful.

I can’t believe my body can do this — and still eat 20 deviled eggs later.

I’m running through the finish line and straight to the dessert table.

It’s not officially Thanksgiving Day until I’ve said how thankful I am for my knees.

It means the world to have so many people cheering me on; I hope they know how thankful I am.

I couldn’t do this run without my family! But I also need them to get home and make sure the gravy’s ready for me.

I’m only eating these running gels because I know what delights await me when I cross the finish line.

Turkey Trot Instagram Captions for Those Watching & Supporting Runners

If I can do this, anyone can do this! (And by “this,” I mean wave a sign in the air and cheer on the people actually running.)

Happy Thanksgiving Day to these amazing runners!

The pilgrims didn’t run on Thanksgiving Day, so neither will I. (But I’ll support the rest of you.)

I sure wish I could use the excuse of “carb-loading” when I eat half a pumpkin pie later.

I’m giving thanks that I’m not the one running a Thanksgiving Day race today.

Good luck to everyone running their Thanksgiving Day races today! I had pie for breakfast.

I admire the strength of Turkey Trot runners because nothing could have me miss a cranberry mimosa and Al Roker at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Happy Turkey Trot Day to all who celebrate! Be sure to document the big race and give a cornucopia of good vibes to those running with one of these Turkey Trot Instagram captions.