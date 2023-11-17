12 Mouthwatering Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Recipes For The Big Feast

The big feast is right around the corner — and no, I'm not referring to Halloween (though a post-Trick-or-Treat banquet does sound fun). Thanksgiving is just a stone's throw away, which means grocery lists are three sheets deep, fall tablescapes are trending again on TikTok, and most definitely, hosts everywhere are stressing how they're going to cook three pies, two mashed potato casseroles, a turkey, and partridge in a pear tree. Oh wait, that's not until Christmas. Anyhoo, you get the idea.

Thanksgiving is a full tummy, stretchy pants holiday, and curating the perfect menu brings people to their wit's end. Trader Joe's, everyone's favorite neighborhood grocer, has many scrumptious Thanksgiving recipes to help speed the brainstorming along.

Whether you're a diehard Trader Joe's connoisseur or a seasonal shopper, you're probably well acquainted with TJ's Thanksgiving lineup. Like TJ's fall product line, these items encompass beloved flavors and ingredients of the turkey holiday, such as cranberry, pumpkin, squash, and maple. Additionally, Trader Joe's has a digital recipe database with photos and step-by-step instructions — and you don't have to be an expert in the kitchen to master these recipes.

I've pulled a dozen of my favorite TJ's Thanksgiving recipes, ranging from Classic Cranberry Chestnut Stuffing to Crispy Herbes de Provence Potatoes to Poppin' Pumpkin Seeds. So, who's ready to gobble gobble?

1. Stuffing Muffins

There are only so many hours in a day — and on Thanksgiving, a majority of those are spent scuffling over a turkey. So, why not opt for a recipe that combines two side dishes into one? TJ’s Stuffing Muffins hold all the savory and cranberry goodness of traditional stuffing but in the shape of a muffin, so it still feels like you’re getting your bread/roll fix too.

2. Triple Garlic Gravy

Not for the faint of heart, TJ’s Triple Garlic Gravy recipe is made with ground fermented black garlic, garlic-flavored extra virgin olive oil, and raw garlic. With this garlicky sauce, you won’t have an issue with bland mashed potatoes or dry turkey.

3. Potato Tot Poutine with Caramelized Onion Gravy

If you’re looking to go bold this year, may I suggest TJ’s Potato Tot Poutine with Caramelized Onion Gravy? The base consists of a double-decker layer of crispy potato tots and melted mozzarella cheese, which you douse in homemade caramelized onion gravy (butter, onions, turkey gravy, and TJ’s Mushroom & Co. Umami Seasoning).

4. Marvelous Mustard Gravy

Not everyone enjoys a meat-flavored gravy, and that’s OK. If this is you, try TJ’s Marvelous Mustard Gravy, which plays heavily on the flavors of Dijon mustard. FYI, it’s still made with turkey gravy, but the inclusion of mustard, dry white wine, and heavy cream drowns out any turkey flavor.

5. Classic Cranberry Chestnut Stuffing

Chestnuts aren't just for Christmas! With TJ's Classic Cranberry Chestnut Stuffing recipe, you can enjoy your favorite fall flavors all in one bite. This side dish takes 50 minutes to make, so be sure you're giving yourself adequate time — you won't be able to pop it in the microwave at the last minute.

6. Crispy Herbes de Provence Potatoes

Sure to wow your guests' stretchy pants off, TJ's Crispy Herbes de Provence Potatoes is made with gold potatoes, butter, grated parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, and TJ's Herbes de Provence, plus rosemary leaves. Serves six (so maybe double it because you know these will go fast.)

7. Maple Rosemary Butternut Squash with Walnuts

TJ's Maple Rosemary Butternut Squash with Walnuts is everything you could want in a Thanksgiving side: It's going to smell and look absolutely beautiful, but there's absolutely no prep involved, and your most demanding cooking task is to toss and flip the ingredients. Tossing and flipping! That's it.

8. Poppin’ Pumpkin Seeds

While the kids are setting the table, you can whip up this 10-minute pumpkin seed recipe. It’s basically toasted pumpkin seeds coated in melted butter and sugar, with a mix of salt, paprika, cinnamon, cumin, cayenne, and rosemary.

9. Creamed Greens

If you love Brussels sprouts, then this veggie dish is for you. TJ's Creamed Greens come frozen, so all you have to do is reheat (we love quick and easy!). But for an extra, more delicious measure, TJ's suggests adding crunchy breadcrumbs and bacon pieces on top.

10. Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits

Rolls are so last year. These sweet potato biscuits will melt your guests' taste buds, and they make excellent vessels for mopping up extra gravy.

11. Pumpkin Madeleine Cookie Sandwiches

On to dessert! Pumpkin and apple pie are traditional and yummy, but it never hurts to have a bit of variety when it comes to the sweets table. For this festive treat, you’re going to slice two packages of TJ’s Spiced Pumpkin Madeleine Cookies in half and sandwich them back together with a fluffy mixture of whipped cream cheese, powdered sugar, and ground cinnamon.

12. Pumpkin Bourbon Shrub

You’ll need something to help wash down your Thanksgiving feast, so how about a fall-themed cocktail? This boozy concoction contains TJ’s Organic Raw Pumpkin Vinegar, Pumpkin Pie Spice, a splash of Ginger Brew, and, of course, bourbon. It’ll give you the liquid courage to keep eating!