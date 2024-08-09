The Ultimate Tween Bedroom Shopping List

There are few things I loved more as a kid than my bedroom. I was incredibly lucky to have a safe home with family that deeply loved me, but my bedroom was my space. I was allowed to decorate it how I wanted, rearrange it whenever my heart desired, and keep it full of all my favorite things. It makes me sad to see so many Instagram and TikTok influencers showing off their own tween’s bedrooms that look like they came straight out of a beige catalog. What happened to posters taped on the wall and bookshelves cluttered with their little treasures? If you want to help your tween have the room of their dreams, I’ve got the perfect tween bedroom shopping list for you. These are inspiring ideas that are budget-friendly, focus on the things tweens really want and need in their room, and, most importantly, actually belong in a tween’s bedroom.

Don’t worry; there’s not a single mini fridge or a vanity for their skincare products on this list. These are real items that I’ve bought my own tween for her bedroom, along with items I know she and other tweens would love. Above all, my kid just wants her own space. She shares a room with her little sister and loves it but needs spots in the room that feel like hers, meaning everything on this list is even perfect for the tween who shares a room or has a smaller space. I’ve focused on easy fixes to help decorate a bedroom (you know, besides paint or new furniture), and also items that will just make them feel cozy and loved.

So, grab your tween and start shopping. Let them call the shots on some decor, but feel free to put your foot down if they suggest painting the ceiling black or something. Tweens are tweens, after all, but they totally deserve a new set of fun sheets.

A Lava Lamp Target 14.5"-Inch Iridescent Lava Lamp $25 see on target Oh yes, you read that right. My own tween received a lava lamp for Christmas, and she often tells me how it calms her down at night by watching the lava bounce around. If your tween could also use a little zen, consider this iridescent lava lamp for their room. It's pretty even when not lit, but it's mesmerizing once it's on.

A Comfy Pillow Target Faux Shearling Bed Rest Pillow $16 see on target For tween bedrooms on the small side, there may not be room for inflatable furniture or big, cozy beanbags, so whip out one of these faux shearling bed rest pillows from Target instead. It's also a great option if your tween shares a room because the pillow can live on their bed without any siblings taking over. This bed rest pillow, in particular, is super soft but packed with stuffing to keep the back nice and straight, so there's no flopping over or losing your comfy spot. It's perfect for reading, playing on a tablet, drawing, and so much more.

A Cute Hamper Pottery Barn Teen Ice Cream Cone Hamper $149 see on pottery barn teen Maybe if they have a cute hamper, they’ll actually put their clothes in it, right? From Pottery Barn Teen, this ice cream cone hamper is super sturdy, and you won’t find little bits of it flaking off like some of the cheaper hamper versions out there. It’s also nearly 3 feet high, so you know it can hold a ton of clothes. The lid is cut higher than you might think on the ice cream scoop, so it’s not too top-heavy and should stay nice and upright.

Curtain Lights Target Gradient Curtain Lights $20 see on target I know everyone loves those rope lights, but let me introduce you to these gradient curtain lights, which are much softer, calmer, and way easier to hang up. You can do them on the wall behind your tween’s bed, in a corner of the room for a little hideaway, or even string them up on the ceiling if that’s your jam. The colors are bright and pretty (but still nice and soft), and it’s such a lovely glow at night.

Some Fun Hooks Hot Topic Star Wars Death Star Wall Hook $18.90 see on hot topic Hooks are a must in a tween bedroom. They can be used to hold bags, robes, jackets, even medals from all their achievements. But the trick is to find cute ones, like this Star Wars Death Star wall hook, so they’ll be encouraged to actually use them. Put a few of these around the room, even if you aren’t sure what to hang on them yet, so there’s a place already made for any items that need a home.

The Perfect Quote Print MooonyDesign/Etsy Taylor Swift "Just Be Yourself" Print $11.39 $7.40 see on etsy Got a Swiftie for a tween? Pop this Taylor Swift “Just Be Yourself” quote print in their room for a gorgeous piece of art that will remind them how special they are. It’s such a lovely little inspiration, especially during those tween years when confidence can feel low.

The Best Little Book Light Amazon VAVOFO Rechargeable Book Light $8.99 see on amazon Tweens still need bedtimes, but when you turn off all the lights and get them all tucked in, they may still want to read or write or draw for a bit. You never want to discourage creativity, so keep this rechargeable book light in their room. We’ve had this specific one for several years now, and it holds a charge forever. We seriously only charge it back up every few weeks. It also has a few different brightness levels, and the clip-on is great for paperback and hardback books or journals.

An Easy-To-Pair Bluetooth Speaker Amazon BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker $59.99 $26.99 see on amazon One thing my tween has gotten really into is listening to music while she takes a shower, which means we need a great Bluetooth speaker. This BolaButty Bluetooth speaker is an excellent price and is also super easy to pair — my kids were able to do it with zero help from me. It also flashes lights and has controls on top, so it’s pretty hands-off for parents to have to deal with it. They can use it in their room, outside, in the bathroom, wherever!

A Disco Ball Amazon Luditek Disco Ball $12.99 $9.99 see on amazon Your tween can turn their bedroom into a legit party with this Luditek disco ball, and it will be the cutest thing ever. This teeny tiny little guy can light up an entire room with bright colors, and using the remote, you can control how the lights flash, the colors, and even the rotating speed. When you need a family dance party, head to your tween’s bedroom and fire this up.

A Set of Fun Sheets Pottery Barn Teen Minecraft Glow-in-the-Dark Portal Textured Sheet Set $129 see on pottery barn teen Cute bedding is always a win in any bedroom, but for tweens, I think you should really go for it with some cool sheets. This set of Minecraft glow-in-the-dark textured sheets is so fun, and you could use any simple duvet or blanket over the top to go with them. No need to buy the full bedding sets — just pick some sheets they love and go from there. I feel like the tween age is when they truly start having an opinion and ideas on their room, and picking their sheets based on their interests is such a fun bonding activity.

A Bulletin Board For Memories Staples Martha Stewart Linen Bulletin Board $19.99 see on staples Everybody needs a place to store their photos and hang their medals, and I love this linen bulletin board from Martha Stewart. It’s a nice, simple design but a little more elevated than your standard corkboard. It’s also a great size — 20 inches by 15 inches — and can hold a ton of things your tween wants to display, from Polaroids and art to certificates.

A Twinkling Bed Canopy pamplemousseetananas/Etsy Baldachin Canopy with Lights $75 see on etsy Tweens, especially those sharing a bedroom, deserve a little space of their own that feels cozy, safe, and warm. That’s why this bed canopy with lights is such a perfect idea. The listing comes with everything you need to create a little oasis in your tween’s bedroom, whether you decide to use it over the bed or make another section of their room a hideaway. The lights are also nice and warm rather than super bright, so it’ll give the whole room an amazing glow.

Affirmations Art JoyfulBirdStore/Etsy Custom Affirmations $12.90 $10.96 see on etsy Being a tween can be tough, and reminding your tween over and over how special and important they are should be a priority. With these custom affirmation prints from Etsy, you can create the perfect poster to keep your tween feeling good and confident. There are some ready-made template ideas, but if you have affirmations in mind, you can customize the poster with seven affirmations for your child and even choose the colors. It’s such a lovely thing to put in their room, maybe by their desk or bed (somewhere they’ll see it a lot), so they can always have that extra dose of comfort and inspiration.

A Hammock for Stuffies Amazon Stuffed Animal Hammock $9.98 see on amazon Maybe by the time your kid's a tween, they've pared down their stuffy collection — or maybe it's bigger than ever. Either way, storage is a must, and this stuffed animal hammock is an adorable way to store and display their favorite cuddly friends. It's especially great for Squishmallow collections, and you can fit way more stuffies than you think in one hammock. Weave some battery-operated lights through it for an extra touch of whimsy.

A Hanging Wall Basket For Treasures Target Floral Rattan Wall Hanging Decorative Basket $49.99 see on target Your tween may feel so old, but they still have all of their little treasures and things they love and want to keep close. (Don’t we all?) And that’s why this floral rattan wall hanging basket is such a great idea for their room. You can use it to store everything from their makeup and body sprays to pens and pencils for journaling or just all of the little things — like tiny toys — they collect and need a place to store. It’s so cute on the wall, and any storage that gets things up off the floor is a major win.

A tween’s bedroom should be their safe space, and with these items, they can feel free to really lean into their personality and make it the haven they deserve.