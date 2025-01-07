Most people know what a type A personality is, AKA someone who's incredibly ambitious and driven to succeed (The Rock comes to mind). Perhaps just as well-known is the type B personality, which refers to someone who's a bit more laid-back, patient, and creative. But what about a type C personality? Is that a thing? And, if so, what are they like?

Well, here's a quick snapshot for you: If you have someone in your life who tends to be introverted, is an overthinker, and has trouble revealing their emotions, they're probably a type C. Sean O’Neill, a licensed marriage and family therapist and clinical director at Maple Moon Recovery, tells Scary Mommy, “Type C personalities are usually keen on details, logical, and very strict about following rules and regulations. They have the tendency to suppress their emotions by emphasizing more on rationale and procedures rather than self-expression.”

If that sounds familiar, here’s what you need to know about this personality type, some of their common strengths and weaknesses, and how being a type C can affect parenting.

What is a type C personality?

In Psychology Today, Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., defines a type C personality as a “conscientious” individual who's concerned with accuracy and quality. So basically, someone who wants to get it done right every single time.

Of course, having a type C personality is more than simply lacking the traits of As or Bs. In fact, a type C personality seems to embody characteristics of both. Like type A, type C personalities can be hardworking and controlling and are often perfectionists. However, they are more submissive than type A. Like type B personalities, type C is more likely to cooperate with those around them.

People with type C personalities are often:

Analytical

Introverted

Calm

Conflict-averse

Consistent

Controlled

Cooperative

Creative

Detail-driven

Focused

Thoughtful

“Type C people work best in controlled environments that value precision and careful planning, but may have trouble with adaptability or emotional accessibility,” O’Neill tells us.

Due to these traits, type Cs can struggle with change. They can become so overwhelmed with the details of life, including the need to understand the logistics of everything, that they often have difficulty taking action and initiating anything new.

They may also struggle to communicate their feelings, resist conflicts, and teeter on people-pleasing. They tend to waver when making a decision and would rather agree with someone than take a potentially risky stance on something.

If you're wondering whether or not you're a type C personality, ask yourself:

Do you take your time to think things through when making decisions?

Do you use a deliberate, methodical approach when solving problems?

Are you comfortable analyzing large amounts of information?

Do you prefer solitary activities?

Do you struggle with sharing your feelings?

Are you always super serious at work?

Do you consider yourself a perfectionist?

Do you take a long time to make a decision?

Do you frequently have the urge to criticize someone when they're doing something wrong?

If you answered yes to most of these questions, you might just be a type C.

What does type C parenting look like?

While every family is unique, type C parents certainly exhibit some traits common to their personality type.

“As parents, type C personality types tend to be more controlling and have perfectionist tendencies; therefore, they expect that from their kids,” Reena B. Patel, a parenting expert, guidance counselor, licensed educational psychologist, and board-certified behavior analyst, shares with Scary Mommy.

Patel continues, “Since they are consistent, they may have difficulties adjusting to unwanted change and like to stick to routines. They can be really great parents at supporting their kids' development since they are extra sensitive to the needs of others and typically can respond to situations in a calm manner. They are interested, focused, thoughtful, and intentional, which makes them really present parents who give their kids much-needed time and attention.”

How can you embrace your personality type?

No matter what your personality type is, there are always ways to grow and take advantage of some of your inherent traits. Try reframing them this way:

You make an excellent peacemaker because you don't like to ruffle feathers and are easy to get along with most groups of people.

You like to get things right. Just remember — while being diligent is an excellent asset, it's important to understand that there are different ways to approach problems, and people's differences are often strengths.

You're dedicated to what you do. You're so hyper-focused and detail-oriented that you never lose sight of the end result, and you will do whatever it takes to get the job done right.

You're independent and like to do things alone, but no one's an island. Reach out to those around you for support and advice.

So, do you do, type Cs! But if you find yourself falling into some of the classic type C traps and getting caught in the consequences, consider reaching out to a therapist to help you tap into your full potential.