In the five years since plans for Universal Epic Universe were first announced, we’ve gotten lots of little teasers to keep the upcoming theme park top of mind: descriptions of the lands, renderings of rides and restaurants, news about immersive new activities... the list goes on. But Universal’s latest update could be the most tantalizing yet — a first look at the food.

On Feb. 11, Universal Orlando Resort revealed a slew of menu offerings guests will get the chance to savor in person once the park officially opens on May 22. And if you haven’t yet had the opportunity to visit Universal, trust: Their food is fire. They have an award-winning culinary team that takes their work very seriously while simultaneously managing to make every menu item fun and innovative. (Pro tip: The next time you visit, try Agnes’ Honeymoon Soup at Illumination’s Minion Cafe; it’s topped with a tomato puree gummy bear!)

And what we know so far is that the culinary team is stepping it up even more for Epic Universe, developing more than 100 new menu items for Universal guests to try, spread across 30 dining locations. Care for a Butterbeer Crêpe in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic? You got it. Or how about a Mario Burger in Super Nintendo World, maybe followed later in the day with a Yaknog in How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk?

Yep, we’re sold. Here’s the official first look to get your salivary glands going.

Celestial Park

You’ll find 15 dining locations here in the heart of Epic Universe, including the Atlantic restaurant and The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant. From barbecue to fresh seafood and more, Celestial’s dining scene will be diverse. Highlights include:

Sea Bass @ the Atlantic: Sea bass nestled amid carrot mochi and fresh sugar snap peas. Aromatic lemongrass broth complements the buttery bass, while starfruit slices add a splash of tropical citrus notes. Tonkotsu Ramen @ The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant: Delicate ramen noodles immersed in a rich pork broth, topped with tender chashu pork, tare egg, shiitake mushrooms, and fragrant togarashi oil. Platter with Mango Bread & Pickles @ The Oak & Star Tavern: Smoked brisket, smoked ribs, pulled pork, cheddar jalapeno sausage, or spit-roasted herbed-infused chicken and pair with sides like braised greens and mac and cheese. Landlubber’s Snickerdoodle Loot @ the Atlantic: Snickerdoodle cake in a beach pail with cookie butter ganache, surrounded by Biscoff sand and gummy sharks. Meteor Strike @ Bar Zenith: Light rum, triple sec, zesty lime and pineapple juices, topped with lemon-lime soda and a sprinkle of edible gold glitter, and garnished by a flaming lemon extract-infused raw sugar cube meteor. INFO 1/5

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic

For those of us who never miss a visit to the Leaky Cauldron or Three Broomsticks in the OG Wizarding World, the addition of Ministry of Magic restaurants like Café L’air De La Sirène and Le Gobelet Noir could not be more exciting. Expect French-inspired cuisine and imaginative twists on favorite flavors. Highlights include:

Butterbeer Crêpe @ Café L’air De La Sirène: A crepe that includes shortbread cookie butter, Bavarian cream, Butterbeer cream, strawberries, Butterbeer drizzle, and a Butterbeer shortbread cookie. Baguette de Dinde @ Café L’air De La Sirène: Sliced cracked black pepper turkey piled high with arugula, crisp apples, and creamy Brie served with a warm crusty baguette with zesty mustard butter and apple butter. Alchemist’s Platter @ Le Gobelet Noir: Smoked sausage, potato and cheese pierogies, pickled eggs, marinated beets, caramelized onions, and a warm pretzel served with zesty German mustard and cheese fondue. Quiche Lorraine at Café L’air De La Sirène: Egg custard baked in a flaky pie crust filled with crispy bacon, gruyère cheese, and caramelized onions with mornay sauce, and a side of fresh berries with a lavender honey drizzle. INFO 1/4

Super Nintendo World

With locations like Toadstool Cafe and Yoshi’s Snack Island, you just know the dining scene at Super Nintendo World is going to be super fun with cuisine inspired by the beloved video game. Highlights include:

Mario Burger @ Toadstool Cafe: An all-beef patty topped with mushrooms, fresh lettuce, tomato, and melted American cheese, served on a brioche bun with a side of truffle French fries. Luigi Burger @ Toadstool Cafe: Grilled chicken topped with basil pesto, melted Swiss cheese, green peppers, and fresh spinach, all served on a soft brioche bun with a side of Truffle French fries. Bowser’s Fireball Challenge @ Toadstool Cafe: A towering one-pound meatball topped with gooey mozzarella cheese in rich mushroom marinara sauce and fresh parsley served with a Bowser-inspired puff pastry and a side of hot sauce. INFO 1/3

How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk

Have you ever wanted to feast like a Viking? Well, with dining locations like Mead Hall, Spit Fyre Grill, and Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel, you’ll get your chance. You can even try yaknog! Highlights include:

Thawfest Platter @ Mead Hall: Tender chicken drumsticks glazed in a wild berry BBQ glaze, grilled salmon, and succulent sausage served with a medley of roasted carrots, cipollini onions, Nordic fries, and side sauces. Nordic Harvest Salad at Mead Hall: Kale and arugula greens, crisp red cabbage, radishes, and hearty ancient grains with blueberries and crisp apples, a sprinkle of trail mix and raspberry vinaigrette to top it all off. Stormfly’s Catch of the Day @ Mead Hall: A chocolate mousse fish nestled atop a bed of colorful crispy rice cereal. INFO 1/3

Dark Universe

Both your stomach and your black heart will be filled when you explore Darkmoor, thanks to “ghastly” dining locations like Das Stakehaus, The Burning Blade Tavern, and De Lacey’s Cottage. Highlights include:

Stakes @ Das Stakehaus: A protein option — blackened salmon steak, grilled dry-rubbed chicken tenderloin, or seared and glazed wild mushroom brisket meatloaf — with roasted veggies and charred green onion mashed potatoes. “Blood” Orange Chicken Sandwich @ Das Stakehaus: Flash-fried marinated chicken breast tossed in a tantalizing blood orange sauce served in a sinister black bun with tangy pickles, a slaw, and crispy fries. Our Favorite Vegan Familiar’s Stuffed Cabbage @ Das Stakehaus: Impossible meat wrapped in tender cabbage leaves nestled in a rich bell pepper tomato sauce and accompanied by a vibrant beet bucatini. INFO 1/3

So, what are you chowing down on first? Dibs on the butterbeer crepes.