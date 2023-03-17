After what seemed like an eternity, Super Nintendo World at Univeral Studios Hollywood finally opened in February, bringing to life the colorful universe most of us grew up merely wishing we could actually visit. Now, not only is that a reality at parks in Japan and California, but Universal Parks & Resorts chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury has confirmed another exciting update: They're bringing Super Nintendo World to Universal Orlando, too! So, if any of the Mario-led video games were your favorites when you were a kid, you could finally get your chance to experience the world in person.

Hollywood's Super Nintendo World marked Universal's most extensive expansion since the addition of their Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It took several years of planning and building — but you might say it was worth the wait. In just the first few weeks of being open, it has become a must-see attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. And since the Super Nintendo Worlds in Hollywood and Japan are not exact replicas of each other, there's reason to believe that Super Nintendo World in Orlando will also be at least a somewhat unique experience (and maybe even a little bigger/better).

Will there be rides at Super Nintendo World – Orlando?

So far, only the plans for its existence have been announced. Anything beyond that is speculation. However, it's safe to assume that Super Nintendo World will feature at least one or two rides. The main attraction at SNW – Hollywood is a ride called "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge." It's hailed as the first of its kind experience, described as having "seamlessly fuse cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track." SNW – Japan also features a ride called "Yoshi's Adventure," which sounds right up every little kid's alley.

Can you meet and greet characters at Super Nintendo World – Orlando?

While it's not open yet, it's hard to imagine a Universal experience without characters available. In the existing Super Nintendo Worlds in Hollywood and Japan, beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and pals wander through the park regularly to shake hands and take photos with fans. It shouldn't be any different than meeting Stan at the Knight Bus or running into Death Eaters in the evenings at Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

What will Orlando's Super Nintendo World look like?

Designers and developers probably won't stray too far from what they've done in Japan and Hollywood, editing or adding on only to best fit the available footprint within Universal Orlando. You should expect bold, bright colors you'd see when playing Nintendo games, plus plenty of interactive decorations from the games, as well. And don't be surprised if you suddenly find yourself "doop doop doop"-ing along to the Super Mario Brothers' theme song.

Additionally, both Japan and Hollywood feature the same unique entrance. Just like when you're gaming, you enter Super Nintendo World through a big green pipe. Have you waited your whole damn life for this, too?!

Where at Universal Studios will the new Super Nintendo World be located?

As if getting Super Nintendo World – Orlando wasn’t thrilling enough, that’s not all families who visit the theme park will get — it’s part of Universal Orlando’s much larger Epic Universe Park. The new park will sit on a 750-acre site just a few miles away from Universal’s existing trio of parks: Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. Surrounding Epic Universe will be hotels, shops, restaurants, and an entertainment center. All of that and Super Nintendo World? Yes, please.

When Will Super Nintendo World – Orlando open?

There's no official timeline yet. But taking a look back at how building SNW-Hollywood flowed, we can take an educated guess. Universal "broke ground" on Hollywood's Super Nintendo World in 2019 and opened the park to visitors in February 2023, making it a roughly 3-4 year buildout. It's reasonable to think Orlando may take less time, as Universal's crews just did this and are now seasoned pros. Plus, Epic Universe Park is slated to open in 2025, meaning it’s possible Super Nintendo World will open at the same time.