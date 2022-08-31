With the summer months winding down, everyone's squeezing in all the fun summer activities possible: taking trips to the beach or amusement park, spending long days at the pool, and, of course, frolicking in the sun. As exciting as it is to be outside in the warm weather, sun protection — especially protection from UV rays — is important to think about for you and your kids when you’re hanging in the great outdoors. And while slathering sunscreen on before adventuring outside has largely been normalized for kids, another vital step to sun protection hasn't been: wearing UV protection sunglasses for kids. In fact, a recent study revealed that sunglasses are just as crucial in protecting your child from the sun as sunscreen.

Kids' eyes are more susceptible to UV damage that can often go unnoticed in the short term and cause harmful effects, like cataracts, in the long term. Wearing sunglasses while playing outside is an easy way to combat the adverse effects of UV rays while also letting your little ones make a fashion statement. But what exactly makes a good pair of sunglasses?

When shopping for sunnies for your kids, be sure to look for frames that are polarized and provide maximum UV protection. According to LensCrafters, specs with a rating of UV400 or higher will block "99.9% of UV rays" and provide complete protection for your kid's eyes. And the best part? You can find frames like these online.

We've taken all the work out of hunting for polarized, UV400 frames. Ahead, find 11 pairs of UV-protection sunglasses for babies, toddlers, and big kids under $30, that are both fashionable and approved for rough and tumble wear. Get ready to add them to your Amazon shopping cart ASAP.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Baby Sunnies That Reviewers Rave Are “Shatterproof” Amazon Baby Sunnies Polarized Sunglasses with Straps $23 $20 See on Amazon This pair of polarized polycarbonate lenses from Baby Sunnies is a stylish, durable option to help protect your baby’s eyes. Not only are they both BPA-free and non-toxic, but they’re also shatterproof. Bonus? The comfortable silicone elastic strap will ensure the pair stays in place on your infant’s face. Helpful Review: “My husband and I have both stepped ON these sunglasses, and they haven’t broken. That’s enough for me to say they are VERY durable. The lens *almost* popped out of one side, but it easily popped back into place. My 20-month-old little girl loves wearing them! They are a tad small for her 80th percentile head, so they won’t fit for long; we will definitely order again when she’s ready to size up!”

02 Durable Navigators That Come In 9 Punchy Colors Amazon Babiators Original Navigators Collection $26 See on Amazon This pair of Babiators are a favorite on Amazon with over 1,300 five-star reviews. Their polycarbonate lenses have a UV-protective coating and are settled in durable rubber frames. Plus, they come in nine different colors, from lilac to turquoise. Helpful Review: “Love the durability of these. My daughter throws them all the time, and I accidentally stepped on them in the dark the other night. Heard a crunch and thought for sure they were done. But, they're fine! Definitely buying again.”

03 Glare-Free Lenses With A Comfy Neoprene Strap Amazon COCOSAND Sunglasses with Strap $15 See on Amazon Cocosand’s sunglasses are meant for infants ages 0-24 months with a non-toxic, BPA-free frame and glare-free, shatterproof lenses. The adjustable neoprene strap allows for a secure fit on your baby’s head and squashes any worry of losing these specs. Helpful Review: “Our daughter is 5wks. We go outdoors a lot and enjoy the pool and being on the boat. We find ourselves covering her face a lot as she squints. We do have these tightened as much as possible, but they fit fine with plenty of room as she grows. I’m excited for her to have them for a while. They are light and flexible. She didn’t seem to mind them not one bit. The lens are very reflective. The color of the glasses is lighter than I anticipated, but we don’t mind. It was packaged great and comes with a cleaning cloth and sunglasses bag too.”

04 Round Glasses That Are The Perfect Combo Of Cute & Protective Amazon SOJOS Polarized Round Sunglasses $20 $14 See on Amazon These plastic, anti-glare frames from SOJOS are as protective as they are cute. Their UV-protective coated frames and reinforced hinges promise sturdy protection for your little one, and the 13 different color options prove the fashionable functionality of these sunnies. Helpful Review: “Super adorable! Got them for my baby. Slightly big, but she’ll grow into them by the summer. These came in the cutest box, comes with a pouch to hold them, and I think what is a tightener in case they come loose.”

05 A Flexible (But Durable) Option In 15 Color Combos Amazon Jan & Jul Flexible Polarized Sunglasses with Strap $21 $20 See on Amazon Meant for kids ages 6 months to 6 years, these sunglasses from Jan & Jul are non-toxic, BPA-free, and shatter-resistant. They come with an adjustable, detachable strap so your kid can grow with these sunnies. Jan & Jul offer the frames in over 15 color combinations, giving your little one plenty of options to choose from. Helpful Review: “My toddler loves these! They lasted us all summer, including trips to the lake. He broke his previous pair, these are so durable. Every time he wears them, people compliment them. Great value!”

06 Wayfarers With An Excellent Replacement Policy Amazon Hipsterkid Wayfarers Sunglasses with Strap $25 See on Amazon With two sizes for kids ages 0-2 years old and kids ages 3-6 years old, Hipsterkid’s Wayfarers are a flexible, shatter-resistant choice for infants and toddlers. Plus, the company guarantees a free replacement pair within the first year of purchase for US buyers. And with 11 different color options, what more could you want from a pair of kid’s sunglasses? Helpful Review: “These have lasted through 2 beach vacations and fit my 4 year old perfectly. Excellent size for between baby and big kid. They are also durable (no scratches show yet) and feel like a luxe pair of glasses for your little one. They come with a protective bag which adds a nice touch to use during travel.”

07 Soft, Silicone-Framed Sunnies Amazon RIVBOS Polarized Rubbed Sunglasses with Strap $11 See on Amazon RIVBOS’s sunglasses combine a scratch-resistant polarized lens and a soft, silicone frame that comes with an adjustable strap. There are 19 different color combinations and the company promises a lifetime breakage warranty, making this pair great for active young toddlers and up. Helpful Review: “This is the second pair of Rivbos toddler sunglasses we've bought, and we LOVE them! ... These glasses can also take a beating. They've been endlessly chewed on, and there's no paint or anything to chip or peel off. I will say she FINALLY got her first pair twisted up enough that the hinge is a little wonky, but she can still wear them just fine. At this price point, I don't even care if they only last 6 months, although I highly expect she'll be wearing these sunglasses until she's simply too big for them.”

08 Sports Sunglasses That’ll Make Your Kid Feel Super-Cool Amazon VATTER TR90 Unbreakable Polarized Sports Sunglasses $16 See on Amazon Vatter’s lightweight sports sunglasses are meant for active older toddlers and bigger kids. The silicone frames and glare-resistant lenses are ideal for extended time spent outside while still staying soft and comfortable on your kid’s face. And, as an added bonus, they’re available in 16 different colors. Helpful Review: “My 13-year-old son has had his original pair for 2 years, and they’ve held up well. We’ve bought two more pairs since (for each car, and then the original for playing outside at home), and they’re perfect for him. He struggles with migraines and needs to be cautious with light. He’s also a runner and wears these for his 3-mile runs each day. They offer significant shading, while also staying in place but being lightweight. I hope they offer an adult pair for a few years down the road! These have just been such a blessing to us. HIGHLY recommend.”

09 Lightweight Wayfarers That Come In A Multi-Pack Amazon MotoEye Polarized Sunglasses $15 See on Amazon With rubber, resin frames and mirror-coated polarized lenses, these MotoEye sunglasses are lightweight and comfortable for kids ages 4 to 12, per the product description. They come in a set of two (or three, in some cases!), meaning you won’t have to worry if your kid loses a pair. Helpful Review: “I ordered this for my daughter to use on our summer trip last month, and she loved them! The sunglasses are the right size for a 6-year-old, and the colors are cute and trendy. She especially likes the darker pink ones, has an adorable shape! =) The light pink one with the bow is cute too, reminds me of Minnie Mouse sunglasses. My daughter also really liked the case that the glasses came with. The sunglasses were durable and stayed in great shape during our entire 10-day vacation. She still uses them now that we're home. These were a great buy, and I'm so glad my daughter loved them!”

10 A Timeless Style That Comes In A Ton Of Colors Amazon PolarSpex Polarized Sunglasses $13 See on Amazon PolarSpex’s children’s sunglasses come with plastic frames and lenses that are durable and designed for top-tier kid comfort. They’re also BPA-free, polarized, glare-resistant, and come in over 30 colors making them a solid choice for bigger kids. Helpful Review: “Love these for my boys, ages 4 and 6. I purchased a few kids' sunglasses from Amazon trying to find a pair for them that fit well and were comfortable, I sent many back. These are keepers! The price is great, and they come with a case. They look great on them and serve the purpose of protecting their eyes. Very happy with this purchase. They are flexible comfortable material, look cool, and fit their face well.”