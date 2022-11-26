It’s a tale as old as time. I grab a bottle of rosé and add it to a cart full of Goldfish, cheese sticks, and a three-pack of bell peppers that I pray to god will get eaten this time. I pour a glass on a Monday night after the kids go down and offer some to my husband, who opts for a bowl of ice cream. Tuesday night I’m working. Wednesday night I crash early. And Thursday night I open the bottle to find that—oh, right. It spoiled. My treat-yo’-self moment is, again and again, money down the drain. Little did I know that my sister-in-mothering-arms, Dana Spaulding — founder and CEO of Wander + Ivy — felt my pain from across the country. That brilliant woman created restaurant-worthy single-serve wine bottles with moms like me in mind.

From her home in Colorado, Spaulding schemed and planned to create delicious, sustainable single-servings of wine. She partnered with award-winning vineyards in the best wine-producing regions in the world, from Italy and Spain to California and France. Each bottle is produced from 100% organic grapes and is also free from added sugars, coloring, and flavor concentrates.

The Wine Varieties: Wander + Ivy Best-Sellers

If you, like me, judge a wine by the label, you’ll appreciate the elevated aesthetic of Wander + Ivy. Each bottle contains 6.3 ounces of wine in and easy-to-open glass bottle so you can waste not. Wander + Ivy offers five wine varietals from a buttery Californian chardonnay to a bold Spanish red blend. Here’s a closer look at some of the best-sellers — and prepare to swoon.

The Rosé From France

Maybe it’s me, but there’s something about drinking wine made from grapes grown in the South of France that just feels fancy. A brief distraction from the fact that you’re drinking wine in your PJs on the same couch your kid smeared jelly an hour earlier, perhaps. Allow Wander + Ivy’s Rosé to transport you somewhere more romantic as notes of apple, peaches, and rose petals dance on your tongue. Let’s just say, this wine is a best-seller for a reason.

One enthusiastic review: "These are perfect after momming all day." —Kayla T.

The Red Blend From Spain

If you enjoy a medium-bodied red wine, you’ll find yourself right at home with Wander + Ivy’s Red Wine Blend. The Spanish blend is made from organically grown Bobal and Merlot grapes from Valencia, Spain’s top growing region. The wine is sourced from an award-winning vineyard run by a father-son duo known for producing stellar wines. You’ll get notes of chocolate and spice alongside red fruit aromas as you sip this low-sulfite vegan-friendly blend.

One enthusiastic review: "If you love good wine from world-class vineyards, you need to try these gorgeous single-serve bottles!" - Cathy T

The California Chardonnay

Chardonnay fans, you’re in for a treat. Wander + Ivy takes great care with their Chardonnay, leaning into a rich, slightly buttery palate with aromas of pear, apricot, and hints of nuts and vanilla. Made from grapes grown in the Mendocino region of California, the bright wine is sourced from a women-run vineyard that consistently delivers highly rated wines.

One enthusiastic review: "It's the best Chardonnay I've ever had! I look forward to a glass after the kids go down.” —Laura F

The Mixed Pack

And if you simply cannot decide, get yourself a variety pack and savor each bottle. With a no waste, no worry appeal, this is one box of treats that has mom’s name all over it. Make a one-time purchase or subscribe to monthly deliveries and receive 30% off your first order.

One enthusiastic review: "I love that I can switch from a glass of red one night to a glass of white on another night without any waste. Perfect for right after I put the kids down." —Shelby M.