One night, when I was 18, I lost track of how many times I orgasmed during a romp in the sheets. Since it didn't happen again, I decided it was a one-off occurrence. Maybe everyone gets one euphoric night in their life. Then, in my early 20s, I got married to an intuitive partner committed to foreplay and exploration. Suddenly, the floodgates opened.

Literally.

I found that one-off experience was actually a talent of mine. When aroused, I could lose track of how many times I orgasmed during sex. I never counted, but it didn't feel like an exaggeration to say 15 or 20 times. Though this sexual gift required a waterproof mattress protector and laundering sheets, it also made for some mind-blowing experiences.

I wondered... Could other people do this? When I worked up the courage to Google it, I discovered a little word that explained it all: squirting. What I found in my reading, though, is that this ability has been little explored or talked about throughout history. Researchers have even dismissed it as fake.

But I know squirting is real. And since I've only read clinical explanations about it, I wanted to share my experience.

What is squirting?

"'Squirting' is the ejaculation from having a G-spot orgasm which occurs when the clitoris, urethra, and anterior vaginal wall are stimulated together," sexologist Trina E. Read, author of the award-winning, free Sex BootCamp Master Class Workbook, informs me. During a squirt, fluid is expelled from the Skene's glands through the urethra (this is the tube that carries urine out of your bladder).

A few years ago, researchers wanted to find out what this fluid was. Diluted urine? Female prostatic fluid? Or a water-like fluid similar to urine? One study involved seven female participants. They each squirted about a cupful of the liquid. Even though the researchers found the chemical markers of prostate-specific antigen present, they still labeled it as pee. This outraged many squirters, who took to the internet with the #notpee.

But is it urine?

Carol Queen, sexologist and lead author of The Sex & Pleasure Book: Good Vibrations Guide to Great Sex for Everyone, tells me that the organ associated with the so-called G-spot doesn't typically hold more than 30 cc's of the squirting fluid (comparable to a full shot glass), so, the more of it you expel, the more likely it includes some urine.

At first, when I squirt, it doesn't have a detectable smell. But if I expel it on and off for 30 minutes or more, eventually, I do think there's a very faint ammonia scent. Likely, my urethra is nearly emptied of the fluid and doesn't have much left to give. However, the sensation NEVER feels like I'm peeing on my partner...

So, what does squirting feel like?

For me, squirting is a pleasurable release, but one that happens much faster, stronger, and more frequently without the build to a climax like with a traditional orgasm.

The experience of squirting makes me feel powerful and in control, since my partner loves the wetness. But if he didn't care for that, I can see how this experience would quickly feel shameful. Or annoying because — laundry!

Who can squirt?

The type of squirting I am referencing is for those assigned female at birth (AFAB) and, Queen shares, some intersex, trans, and non-binary people, too, though they may use different terms that align with their identity.

Squirting is not a common occurrence, so don't feel bad if it's not part of your experience. Data from one study found vaginal orgasms from penetration alone happened in only 18% of women. Read suggests that achieving a G-spot orgasm (squirting) may be similarly uncommon.

However, that doesn't make them impossible. One contributing factor is a strong pelvic floor.

Bel Di Lorenzo is the founder of Gohdess, a program that helps individuals tap into the full potential of their pelvic floor through muscle control, breathwork, and awareness. Di Lorenzo says there's a strong nervous system component, and "when the pelvic floor is both strong and relaxed, it communicates better with the brain and allows for more intense, pleasurable responses. This balance between engagement and ease is what makes things like deeper orgasms and squirting more accessible."

Although anatomy plays a role, squirting is also a mental game. I rarely bring it into play when I'm too tired or out of sync with my body. I have to be turned on — in that euphoric bliss zone — to engage; sometimes, I'm just not.

How do you try squirting?

Ready for a little anatomy lesson? The G-spot, located on the front wall of the vagina very near the Skene's glands (remember, this is the gland that causes squirting), has a high concentration of nerve endings. When pressure is applied to this area, it can send signals to the brain that stimulate the surrounding tissues.

But many women/AFAB don't believe they have a G-spot because they haven't orgasmed that way, Queen says, and the G-spot isn't a magical on switch: It needs focused, firm pressure often missed by a penis, especially one without a curve.

Queen offers these tips to explore squirting:

Solo

Begin by using a curved, firm G-spot-friendly toy and plenty of water-based or hybrid lube.

Prioritize high arousal with clitoral stimulation or other methods first. Once very aroused, direct the curved toy with firm pressure toward the front wall of your vagina. Some find pressing down above the pubic bone helpful (angled downwards, not straight in).

Be patient; it might not happen the first time. Experiment with pressure and lubrication.

With a Partner

Try oral sex combined with fingers inside the vagina.

During intercourse, consider the penis's curve and try positions like doggy style with back arching.

Personally, I find foreplay using a combination of clitoris and nipple stimulation, followed by deep penetration, works best.

When you feel the need to pee, Read says "be with the pee" and push through that feeling. It can be difficult to do if you're self-conscious or grossed out, but I promise it'll be worth it!

Is squirting a type of orgasm?

You'll get a different answer depending on who you ask. But Read says yes because it involves arousal of the G-spot.

Parting thought: Squirting can be an empowering experience.

Vaginas go through a lot — things like periods, childbirth, yeast infections… I mean, goodness, this poor blessed body part.

For me, squirting is my way of feeling my female energy to the fullest. Yeah, my partner doesn't have to experience bleeding every month or his body being ripped open to give birth like the three times mine did, but he also doesn't get ~this~ experience.

Read says to "think of how a man's erection is engorged with blood — then picture a woman's entire pelvic area being engorged. Which is why it takes longer for women to become aroused, but it's also the reason she can have bigger, better orgasms."

My partner's climax builds and builds to one dramatic release, but I can release the whole time. It really is my sexual superpower.