What Should I Eat For Dinner? Here’s What We’re Cooking Next Week

Part of being a parent is, obviously, feeding your family. It is also the thing that drives many of us to the brink of our sanity. Dinner? Again? Didn’t I make that for you and clean it all up just last night?! Aside from the actual labor of cooking and washing up when you’re done, the real drudgery is planning what to make for dinner, from shopping the sales at your grocery store to finding recipes (and not always re-making the same ones) and remembering to purchase everything you need. At least for one week, maybe we can take part of that off your hands. I’m a mom with one toddler who won’t eat anything that isn’t beige, but here’s what I’m making for dinner this week.

Here are my stats: We’re a family of three, with two working parents and a 4-year-old son. We both hate cooking, so we always opt for fast, easy recipes that get us in and out of the kitchen with as little pain (difficult culinary sh*t) involved as possible. We like to eat high-protein meals that include at least one vegetable to balance out the nights we are all out of f*cks to give and order Domino’s. If any of that resonates, maybe you’ll like these dinner ideas for your family too.

Skillet Mushroom Chicken Thighs Damn Delicious We keep a stash of chicken thighs in the freezer; we’re constantly just snagging a pack when they’re on sale and then wondering what to do with them. Because I have them and most of the other ingredients, I’m definitely trying Damn Delicious’ mushroom skillet chicken thighs next week. They look so tasty, and I think my selective eater of a child will actually nibble on some bites of the chicken. The recipe says they only take 15 minutes, and I think I’ll roast some diced red potatoes in the oven to go with them. Or, honestly, maybe I’ll just microwave some Bob Evans mashed potatoes and call it good.

Sheet Pan Quesadillas Family Fresh Meals I quite literally always have tortillas, shredded cheese, canned black beans, salsa, and avocados in my house. It’s because quesadillas are quick and easy to make, and they feel like a pretty nutritionally complete meal. The sheet pan version from Family Fresh Meals looks perfect for making enough for my husband and me, plus a portion to put on my toddler’s plate so he can ignore it. I’ll probably add ground beef to ours.

Easy Teriyaki Salmon Bowls Averie Cooks I am also known for keeping a bag of frozen salmon filets in the freezer because they’re easy to throw in the oven with random seasonings and stick in a bowl with rice and veggies. Averie Cooks’ homemade teriyaki sauce would make my method way more delicious. Plus, is there a tastier way to get this many veggies into a meal?

Maybe one of these recipes speaks to you and takes a little bit of meal planning off your hands. If not, I hope it at least gets you thinking about what you have lying around you can use up next week.