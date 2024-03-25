Despite practically everyone across the globe knowing what Walt Disney World is, many people don't actually realize how big it is. The entirety of Walt Disney World Resort takes up 25,000 acres, roughly the same size as the city of San Francisco.

And while not all of that land has been developed into popular attractions, that doesn't mean there isn't a ton to do at Disney World. The resort is home to four theme parks, two water parks, a shopping and dining district, and a considerable number of hotels. With that in mind, one of the biggest things you'll have to plan when it comes to a Disney World trip is what to do — and what not to do.

While going to all four theme parks can be an incredibly fun experience, you'll also want to take into consideration exactly what can be done for your kids' specific age group. For example, if you're traveling with young kids, you'll find dozens of rides with no height restrictions at Magic Kingdom that they can enjoy. But there is one park you may want to avoid if you're exclusively traveling with younger kids: Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Why might it be a good idea to avoid HS with younger kids?

Disney's Hollywood Studios is filled with some of the most popular attractions and rides on Disney World property. Here, you'll find Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, along with some of the best thrill rides that Disney has to offer. With all that to do, why would I recommend against bringing younger kids?

Well, hear me out. If you are traveling with kids who love going on rides but may be too short to meet the minimum height requirement for rides, you'll quickly find out that Disney's Hollywood Studios might have more limited options for your group. For reference, here are all the rides and height restrictions for the park:

Alien Swirling Saucers: Must be 32" or taller

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway: Any height

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run: Must be 38" or taller

Muppet*Vision 3D: Any height

Rock' n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith: Must be 48" or taller

Slinky Dog Dash: Must be 38" or taller

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue: Must be 40" or taller

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance: Must be 40" or taller

Toy Story Mania!: Any height

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: Must be 40" or taller

So, as you'll see, while there are options with no height restrictions, you won't find nearly as many as a park such as Magic Kingdom. There are still entertainment options, with shows available like Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage and For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along. But, as a whole, the park is going to be a lot more geared for thrill seekers in your group, which may make it a rather short visit if you're going with just younger visitors.

When might it be worth taking younger kids to HS?

While a single-day ticket for Disney's Hollywood Studios may not be worth it if you're hoping to entertain younger kids for a full day, there are some exceptions. For example, if you are traveling with a Park Hopper option, you may find that Disney's Hollywood Studios is a great half-day option. There's enough to do with younger kids to last until 2 p.m., which is the earliest you can hop to another park.

If you are traveling with a family that has kids of all ages, you will likely also be able to find things to do at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The park has some of the best thrill-ride attractions you'll find at Disney World, so any older kids or teens looking to enjoy coasters and more intense rides will be happy with the options available at the park.

Choose what's best for your family – and what fits into your budget.

I may be biased, but I'd wager to say there's no part of Disney World that's not fun in some way. So, no matter what you choose to do, know that you and your family will still find options available for all age groups at all parks.

However, as fun as Disney is, it's also very expensive. So, when it comes to planning and budgeting your trip, you'll want to really examine spots where you may be able to save money. While a trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios may not make any difference in your budget if you're planning to park hop anyway, if you are planning to buy a single-day ticket, you'll want to consider what parks truly work best for your family.

Instead of trying to "do it all" at Disney (a trap many people fall into), make sure you are planning to do what is best and most fulfilling for your group at the Most Magical Place on Earth.