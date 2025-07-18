You’re going on a trip, hooray! Whether you’ve got your boarding passes loaded up on your phone or a big bag of road trip snacks ready to go, chances are you’ve thought of absolutely everything you need to make your trip go as smoothly as possible.

Except your body didn’t get the memo, and now you’re not going to poop for a week.

It’s a tale as old as time — traveling deeply affects our body’s digestion process, and it’s not unheard of to come back from a trip, no matter how long you were gone, and feel a little blah and full because you haven’t had a good poop in days. It’s ironic that all of us are packing twice as many pairs of underwear as we’ll actually need for a trip in case we sh*t all over ourselves, and yet, there is no pooping.

So what gives? What is it about travel that makes our digestive system put up a Temporarily Closed sign despite our discomfort and access to clean hotel bathrooms?

Well, it’s stress. And yes, even if you’ve had the easiest travel day of your life, your body might still be feeling the intensity of it all. David D. Clarke, MD, President of the Association for the Treatment of Neuroplastic Symptoms, is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, and tells Scary Mommy that chronic stress (even if it isn’t fully recognized by you) “can slow down intestinal muscle contractions and even cause constipation.”

Along with the change in routine from traveling, you may be drinking less water, and Clarke says dehydration leads to water being removed from the intestine to support circulation. “This can lead to bowel movements that are firmer and less frequent. Fiber and water work together to keep bowel movements soft and regular,” he says.

And when you think about what your trip looks like — maybe indulging in more or different foods than you usually would, exercising less, drinking more alcohol — it makes complete sense that it impacts your digestive system. Clarke says his number one tip for traveling and avoiding constipation is to drink plenty of water, especially in hot climates or at high altitudes. So be sure to pack your refillable water bottle and prioritize hydration, whether you’re out exploring or relaxing on the beach.

Clarke also suggests thinking ahead to some of your meals, especially if you’re planning a lot of dining experiences. Everybody wants to enjoy their food, but if you don’t want to be backed up and miserable for your whole trip, consider choosing some meals you would eat at home and think about your fiber intake. This can help maintain some consistency with your bowel movements and alleviate constipation. If you don’t want to think about what you’re eating while you’re out — you’re on vacation, we get it — bring some high-fiber snacks to keep on you.

And if you can, try to maintain some level of physical activity and movement. Walk to the local ice cream shop, take a walk on the beach, do some sightseeing that requires movement — you don’t have to hit the hotel gym or keep up with your normal exercise routine while on vacation.

“Regular physical activity stimulates intestinal motility,” Clarke says. “Exercise stimulates the natural contraction of intestinal muscles known as peristalsis. This process is essential for moving food through the digestive system efficiently, preventing constipation and reducing bloating. Regular movement can decrease the time it takes for food to pass through the large intestine, limiting water absorption from stool, and making it easier to pass.”

You should also make sure to get as much sleep as possible while traveling. Clarke recommends seven to eight hours of quality sleep, but honestly, just do your best. “Good sleep habits support a healthy gut microbiome and overall digestive health,” he says. Bedtime and sleep can be a simple way to maintain some semblance of your home routine while on vacation.

But even if you do all the things, you may find that you still come home bloated and full of... well. You know. Consider it a sacrifice of traveling and vacationing, and stock your fridge with high-fiber veggies when you’re back.