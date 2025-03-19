I’ve never considered myself an adventurous traveler. I’ve been to some amazing places, but when I list them all out, they sound pretty... predictable. Girl with English mother goes to Scotland and England? Visits Tombstone and The Grand Canyon with her extended family when she’s 9? Has her bachelorette party in Washington, D.C.? Groundbreaking.

But I’m also not an adventurous person, really. So, traveling to places I’ve heard about or that feel comfortable to me before I’m even there has kind of always been key — until I got the chance to visit Aruba. All I knew about Aruba was that it was an island in the Caribbean. That’s literally it. I didn’t know anyone who had been there, and all I knew about the Caribbean was that lots of people go there on cruises or to stay in all-inclusive resorts.

While Aruba does have plenty of all-inclusive resorts, this is not the kind of spot that shields you from all the magic and wonder of island culture. Aruba is the kind of vacation where you get to live like a local. It’s the perfect spot for a couple, a group of friends, or a family to fully immerse themselves in the culture, even if they aren’t super adventurous. Since the entire island’s industry and economy is tourism, it makes sense that the things you can do as a visitor to One Happy Island are the same things the locals are doing on a beautiful sunny afternoon.

And here’s another truly beautiful thing about Aruba — the culture is so rich and diverse, literally everyone feels like they belong. Everyone in Aruba speaks four languages: English, Dutch, Spanish, and Papiamento, a local language that originates from enslaved people speaking to each other so others couldn’t understand. Aruba is part of the Netherlands but also feels entirely its own, with a mixture of cultures and history. And above all, everyone in Aruba wants you to love Aruba.

So if you’re looking for a vacation where you can just drop in and feel like you’ve lived there forever, where you can wander in any direction and find the perfect place to eat or dance, where you can relax on a beach for an entire day without feeling like you’re missing anything, Aruba’s your spot.

Where To Stay In Aruba

Aruba is only about 75 square miles in total, but there are plenty of places to stay; it just depends on the vibe you want to go for. All of Aruba is safe and happy, but some people prefer a more tranquil spot while others want to be in the heart of all the nightlife. Nearly all the hotels and resorts are located on the northwestern coast of Aruba, split into two areas — High Rise and Low Rise. The high-rise properties are found in Palm Beach, which is more of a bustling area, and the low-rise resorts are near Eagle Beach and extremely chill.

But again, anywhere on the island is going to be a good spot, and the beaches are everywhere, so don’t get overly stressed about where you’re going to stay.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Aruba Tourism Authority

Personal hotel recommendation: Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort

My husband and I stayed at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, and it was phenomenal. Not only were the amenities incredible, but its location meant we could easily walk to the beach (it was just across the street) and down a bit further into restaurants and activities.

The pool features a fantastic pool bar and DJs running games like bingo and dancing. The restaurant attached was also spectacular, and all Embassy Suites host Happy Hour each night for guests. You get two complimentary drink tickets and get to take in the beautiful views while sipping an Aruba Ariba in the sunshine. (Seriously, if you see anyone offering an Aruba Ariba, you take two of them.)

What To Do In Aruba

Literally anything you want! Aruba is full of beaches, shopping, restaurants, water sports, landmarks, and so much more to explore. Remember, it’s One Happy Island. So find your happy — what do you want to do in Aruba?

SUP Yoga Aruba Tourism Authority Snorkeling at Mangel Halto Aruba Tourism Authority butterfly farm aruba Aruba Tourism Authority The natural pool at Arikok Aruba Tourism Authority INFO 1/4

What we did in Aruba:

Royal Aruba Aloe Scrub Making: This was such a fun experience, and gave my husband and I the chance to scrape cut aloe and make our own scrub all while hearing about the incredible benefits of aloe and how huge the impact of this plant has been on the island of Aruba.

SUP Yoga with Vela Sports Aruba: Never in my life have I felt so strong and connected to the ocean as I did during SUP Yoga. I am not a yogi and had never been on a paddle board before, but with our instructor’s help, I was able to find deep reserves of myself and managed to make some impressive-for-me moves on the paddle board. It was beautiful out on the ocean and felt like such a gift to move my body in this way. Vela Sports Aruba also has other things you can rent and do there if a different sport on the water sounds more like your jam.

The Butterfly Farm: At this gorgeous butterfly farm on the island, we were given a sweet tour of this space and basically felt encased in the room with the butterflies. It was unreal how many of them were! We heard so many interesting facts about the metamorphosis of butterflies, how they mate, how they live, and more. 10/10. Bonus: Your pass will last you for your entire vacation to Aruba, so go back as many times as you’d like.

Meditation Session with Shanti: One morning, we joined Shanti — a revered and well-known yoga and meditation teacher in Aruba — for a guided meditation, and it was so powerful. My husband and I had never tried meditation before, but something about island life really ignited all of these tranquil feelings in us.

Snorkel Sail with De Palm Tours: If you’re into snorkeling, this snorkel sail with De Palm Tours was absolutely amazing. We saw plenty of fish and turtles, but getting to snorkel around and explore the Antilla Shipwreck, a scuttled cargo ship from WWII, was such a unique experience. The snorkel sail we went on also included stops at Boca Catalina and Arashi Reef, and yes, it had an open bar.

Couples Massage at Spa del Sol: Whenever I am daydreaming about a nap, please know I am specifically daydreaming about the nap I had on the massage table at Spa del Sol. This spa was part of a larger resort and located right on the beach, so when my husband and I entered our room, the windows were open to see and hear the ocean outside. It was the best, most relaxing time of my entire life.

California Lighthouse: At one point, we took a little drive up here to visit the California Lighthouse, known by locals as Fara. The tallest structure on the island, it's located on a limestone plateau near Arashi Beach Sasariwichi dunes. From one side of the lighthouse, you can see the ocean that's clear and calm, lapping gently across the beach as everyone enjoys a dip. From the other side, you can see the rough, rocky parts of the ocean that aren't for swimming or water sports. It's a gorgeous look at practically all of Aruba, and a lovely spot where you can read up on the history of the lighthouse and the coast.

Arikok National Park Tour with Isla Tours: One thing I did not know about Aruba until I went was how drastic the landscape can look. In one spot you’re looking at soft-sand beaches and epic blue water, and then you drive into Arikok National Park and it’s like you’re in the desert. Isla Tours gave us a wonderful jeep tour to explore the caves and beaches of Aruba, along with the Conchi — the natural pool in Arikok National Park. Our tour guide was a local (as nearly everyone who works in Aruba tourism is) and shared much information about the island and its history with us. Also: I saw a baby goat. And that might’ve been my favorite interaction. But if you’re looking for something more extreme or adventurous, Isla Tours can give you the tour of your dreams and help you find exactly what you want to see and enjoy.

Arikok National Park Aruba Tourism Authority

There are honestly *tons* of options for activities in Aruba. Many resorts rent boats, jet skis, and other water sports, and there’s an entire nightlife in Palm Beach to explore. You can customize pretty much your entire day around an adventurous vibe or a chill vibe.

What To Eat In Aruba

I may not be an adventurous traveler, but when I’m somewhere new, I want to eat what the country is famous for. When I suggested this to our Aruba tour guide, she didn’t hesitate — Keshi Yena is the dish to try. With Dutch Empire roots, this dish is essentially a giant ball of cheese filled with spiced meat, green olives, and capers. It reminded me of a shepherd’s pie, but way more flavorful. A real stick-to-your-ribs comfort meal!

Our Isla Tours guide also suggested we try pastechi. This was one we weren’t able to get before heading home, but we heard they are super easy to find and are a staple at parties in Aruba, as well as for breakfast. Pastechi is like an empanada, except the crust is pastry instead of cornmeal and is a bit sweeter.

And another fun tip? On Sundays, you can find locals making barbecue all over the island. While riding in a taxi one Sunday afternoon, our driver shared that it’s become a bit of a Sunday tradition, so you can find locals playing dominoes and grilling out everywhere.

Where we ate in Aruba:

Eduardo’s Hideaway: This restaurant has a few spots on the island, but the Hideaway's cozy vibe is just lovely. You can definitely get a pastechi here, along with some fresh juices and perfect coffees. It set us up for a great day with super light but filling breakfasts — I had the Mermaid Bowl, and it was 10/10.

L’Avenue Belgian Bistro: Located in The Cove Mall in Palm Beach, this little Belgian-French cuisine spot was fairly new when we visited, and it was fantastic. The menu has an impressive sandwich selection: I picked the Gamba, which included shrimp and sweet orange chili, and it did not miss. Plus, the location of this spot is excellent if you want to go shopping, enjoy some nightlife, or just explore Palm Beach.

Papiamento restaurant Aruba Tourism Authority

Papiamento: In my dreams, I go back to this restaurant — the absolute coziest spot on the island. Here is where I had keshi yena for the first time, and there's also a cigar lounge to check out. Family-owned for years, it's actually located in the backyard of the "Cunucu House," an Aruban home that's been there since 1886. Inevitably, you'll find yourself falling in love as you sit in the lush gardens with the perfect twinkly lights overhead. The staff love to share info about the house, too, so feel free to ask all the questions.

Passions on the Beach Aruba Tourism Authority

Passions on the Beach: For the most romantic meal of your life, head to Passions on the Beach. Literally in the sand, watching the sun set into the ocean as you eat, this spot is just everything you want in a beach dinner. I will be honest, though — I got overzealous with the ordering. When my seafood pasta came and was black from the squid ink and tentacles, I did switch my husband for his mahi mahi. So, if you love seafood, get ready for an incredible menu.

The West Deck: We stopped at this incredible spot after touring the national park. It's right near some of the beaches more frequented by locals, so there are a lot of cool, secret areas to uncover. But the food and views were top-tier, and so were the drinks — this is where my husband and I decided to try Magic Mango, an Aruban classic. We loved this local beer so much (it's the perfect blend of sweet mango and hops) that we brought a few cases home with us.

Elements Restaurant: Another lovely option is this romantic restaurant, which comes with a gorgeous ocean view.An added bonus? It’s adults only. The menu has a bit of a Mediterranean flair, too — I highly recommend you try the mahi-mahi ceviche and the passionfruit pavlova.

No matter where you go or what you do in Aruba, know that it is a safe, lovely island full of adventures to be had. The island will match whatever mood or vibe your vacation is having, and you’ll find yourself wanting to go back again and again to enjoy One Happy Island.