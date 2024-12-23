Hair loss is just another wonderful milestone in aging (except chin hairs, which seem to multiply every year because life is unfair). Along with that thinning around your temples, you might notice you’re losing more eyelashes than usual too. If you catch yourself asking, “why are my eyelashes falling out all of a sudden?”, just know it could be a totally normal batch of hairs whose time has come, and more will regrow. Or, there could be some other factors to blame, like an expired tube of mascara.

Why are my eyelashes falling out all of a sudden?

For starters, it’s completely normal for your eyelashes to fall out sometimes. They’re hairs after all, so they have to shed and allow for new growth at some point. “Like normal hair, it is normal for eyelashes to fall out and regrow in a cyclical manner. Eyelashes go through the same growth phases as normal hair which include a growth, transitional, and resting phase, with the entire cycle lasting anywhere from three to 11 months,” says Dr. Keemberly Kim, board-certified dermatologist from Westlake Dermatology Houston.

It’s normal to have some lash loss daily, Kim adds, and she says the same things that cause hair thinning on your scalp can also be to blame for eyelash loss (hi, aging). Then there’s madarosis — the medical term for a rapid loss of eyelashes or eyebrow hairs. This is usually caused by lifestyle choices about makeup and lash enhancements, and in rarer cases, medical conditions.

“Madarosis can be caused by a multitude of reasons. Some of the more common reasons include rubbing and friction from removing makeup, and the use of eyelash extensions that can be associated with ripping of the lashes. Anything that can irritate eyelashes, including the use of certain eye products or the use of expired makeup products, can lead to bacterial overgrowth and increased lash loss,” says Kim.

There are some nutritional deficiencies, like low protein, that can lead to hair and lash loss, Kim notes. Hormonal fluctuations, thyroid disorders, and blepharitis (eyelid inflammation) can also be to blame.

Do eyelashes that fall out grow back?

You shouldn’t worry too much about a clump of lashes making their exit. You’ll have new ones replacing them soon enough, Kim explains.

“After completing their life cycle, eyelashes will fall out and a new follicle will start to grow in its place. Eyelashes will typically grow back to their original length in four to 10 weeks. In most cases where lash loss is not due to natural causes, as long as the cause is treated, lashes will eventually grow back,” she says.

If you’ve ruled out all the common causes of eyelash loss and tried some of the simpler fixes, like replacing your old mascara, you could consult your doctor if you’re really concerned. Just don’t rush to thinking something’s wrong.

“It's important to first try to rule out common causes of eyelash loss before going down the rabbit hole of self-diagnosing yourself with a more serious disease. If you ever experience lash loss on both eyelids or in concert with hair loss on other areas, or other skin changes or systemic symptoms, that is a sign it may be time to be evaluated by a physician,” says Kim.

So, in most cases, your eyelashes are just falling out because, well, that’s what they do. You only need to think harder about it if you’re having other new health symptoms along with hair loss on all parts of your body. Otherwise, you can blame aging, old makeup, or stress.