Despite being a grown woman with children and a fully developed frontal lobe, every month or so it happens. I’m just going about my life — picking kids up from school, begging everyone to eat their dinner, crying in the shower from overstimulation — when I start thinking about my ex. You know the one. (And yeah, you have one.) The one your mind always goes back to even though you dated when you were 16 and are now old enough to get genuinely excited about a new vacuum.

I’ll pull up his socials, getting glimpses of the man my junior prom date became, wondering how he got into CrossFit and whether his wife is naturally that tan. A few scrolls later and I’m 14 years deep, staring at his vacation photos and wondering why, exactly, this feels like a diet existential crisis.

Psychotherapist and EduBirdie resident expert Prudence Leung has a name for this: Phantom Life Syndrome — or, put less clinically, why you’re still checking on the ex who was once in your Top 8 even though it’s been 20 years, you pay taxes, and he probably still wears cargo shorts.

So… What Is Phantom Life Syndrome?

Put simply, Phantom Life Syndrome is when you become fixated on an alternate version of your life; the one shaped by the choices you didn’t make. One of the most common ways this shows up, according to Leung, is casually stalking an ex’s social media platform du jour and wondering: What if we had stayed together? What would my life look like now? Would I be happier?

Relationship therapist Jordanne Sculler says people typically assume they’re looking up an ex because they still have feelings for them, but that’s usually not what’s going on. Instead, she says the behavior is often “more connected to self-doubt, unresolved grief, or a desire for reassurance about major life decisions.”

In other words, you’re often not obsessing over your ex so much as the life they represent. That weird mix of emotions is what Leung calls “grief for your unhappened self” (aka mourning the version of you that might have existed if things had gone differently).

Which is, frankly, a lot more annoying than simply blaming the whole thing on your first boyfriend.

Social Media Turns Exes Into Ongoing Characters

Of course, none of this is exactly new. People have always wondered about exes, old crushes, and the lives they might have lived if things had gone differently. The difference, Sculler says, is that previous generations had to wonder from afar. We get to watch in high definition.

Social media makes all of this so much worse because, as Leung explains, “it creates the illusion that you can see a life you didn’t choose unfold in real time.” And that illusion? It can be incredibly convincing. Instead of remembering a relationship as it actually was — complete with incompatibilities, red flags, and fights about how they always forgot your birthday — we’re often comparing our messy real lives to someone else’s carefully curated highlight reel.

Your grandparents could occasionally wonder about the life they didn’t choose. They just couldn’t watch it unfold via vacation dumps, anniversary tributes, and suspiciously well-lit family photos. That’s what makes ex-checking such a mind-fuck: You’re not just comparing reality to reality. You’re imagining yourself inside a filtered version of a life that almost certainly never would have looked that perfect in the first place.

Why Big Life Changes Make You Think About Your Ex

If these little ex-related rabbit holes seem to pop up more during certain seasons of life, there’s a reason for that. Leung says “big milestones always provoke self-evaluations.” Turning 40, changing careers, getting married, getting divorced, having kids, watching your kids grow up — all of it can trigger questions like: Is this the life I thought I’d have? Did I make the right choices?

For moms especially, this can hit hard. “When a woman becomes a mother, her identity shifts almost immediately,” says Sculler. Between the physical changes, mental load, and general chaos of parenting, it’s not unusual to start thinking about previous chapters of your life and wondering how things might have played out differently.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you want your ex back or wish you’d ended up with your high school boyfriend. But it might mean you miss parts of yourself that felt more spontaneous and carefree — before your calendar revolved around teacher appreciation days, pediatrician appointments, and remembering whose water bottle smells weird.

And when you’re exhausted, overstimulated, and wondering when exactly you became the household’s unpaid COO, your ex can start to feel less like a person and more like a giant, IG Story-uploading “what if.”

When Ex-Checking Is Harmless — And When It’s Not

Not all ex-checking is cause for concern. Occasionally creeping doesn’t automatically mean you’re secretly unhappy, emotionally unavailable, or one bad Tuesday away from blowing up your life. More often than not, the bigger question isn’t whether you look; it’s how looking makes you feel afterward.

If you occasionally check in, feel mildly nosy or nostalgic, and manage to move on with your day, it’s probably harmless.

“This phenomenon becomes more important to pay attention to when it begins to trigger anxiety, self-criticism, or persistent rumination,” says Sculler. In other words, it’s less about whether checking an ex makes you feel something (because, hi, that’s human) and more about whether those feelings linger. If one quick scroll turns into hours of comparison, regret, or mentally rewriting your life choices, it may be worth digging deeper.

A more useful gut check might be asking yourself what you’re actually hoping to find. Are you looking for closure? Validation? Proof that you made the right choice? Or, if we’re being really honest, are you hoping they look slightly worse than you remembered?

Once you know what you’re really searching for, it becomes a whole lot easier to figure out whether this is harmless curiosity or a sign that something in your present life deserves more attention than your ex’s tagged photos.

Rachel Varina is a full-time freelance writer with a decade-long history of writing about things that she hopes her parents never read. You’ve probably seen her bylines in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Brides.com, Elite Daily, Women’s Health, Business Insider, and more. You’ve probably also seen her yelling at men on Threads. She has two kids, two dogs, and is pretty much always running at 2% (both on her phone and on her emotional reserves). Follow her on Instagram, X, Threads, and wherever else the kids are posting these days (@rachelvarina) so she gets more followers than that influencer her husband dated in high school.