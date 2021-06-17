Having a glass of wine (or two) at the end of the night sounds like a great way to relax… until that morning headache hits, that is. The worst part is that it’s so easy to fall down the rabbit hole (one drink becomes two, two becomes three, etc.). Just turn on Netflix, open a bottle of red, add a few slices of cheese and/or chocolate, and voila! You’ve got yourself the perfect recipe for a nasty sulfite-infused hangover.

Thanks to PureWine’s Wand Purifier Filter Stick, however, there may be a way to have your wine and drink it too. This little gadget claims to remove the histamines and sulfites (a.k.a. the things that trigger hellish hangovers) from red, white, and sparkling wine without changing the natural aroma, flavor, or color of said wine. All you have to do is pop it in your glass, wait three minutes, and drink.

Among the 7,000+ reviews and 4.3-star rating, tons of customers swear by the Wand Wine Purifier Filter Stick. Use it with any wine (yes, even sparkling!) and in three minutes it reduces wine allergies and the chance of headaches. Check out what some fans had to say:

“I had two glasses of wine and used the product as it said. Normally I get face flush. I did not get it with the wand! I also will drink a lot of water to make sure I don’t have a headache the next morning I didn’t do that... I wanted to make sure that it was [the] wand and not the water and I woke up with no headache this morning not a hint!! FANTASTIC,” said one Amazon reviewer.

Other reviewers mention how this wand is worth every penny — especially since the concept seems too good to be true at first glance.

“I have to tell you that I was extremely skeptical regardless of the number of positive reviews,” one admitted. “I had been suffering from allergy-like symptoms. It was only after coming across an ad for wine filters that I made the connection on what could possibly be the root cause. So I decided what the heck, give it the shot. I am so glad I did. The difference has been unbelievable. No allergy symptoms, no hangover, just enjoyment. Do yourself a favor and try them.”

Granted, these nifty wands are designed for one-time use, so you may have to buy a few boxes if you plan on indulging in a late-night, snack-filled Netflix binge-a-thon. But you do have your choice between a 3, 8, 24, 48, or 72-pack (ranging in cost, up to $133). The product description also claims that this wine wand can resurrect just about any bottle of already-opened wine using “Patented Phoenix Purification technology.”

In other words, this product may be the miracle you’ve been looking for.

Another Amazon reviewer raved about the filter stick saying, “I don’t know if I’m just ‘drinking the Kool-Aid on this or what, but I followed the easy directions and these amazingly work exactly as they describe. It never failed — If I have a glass of wine — any wine — I would get a headache because of the sulfites. If I use one of these, no headache. It’s crazy to believe because it’s almost too good to be true and I’ve asked myself why don’t the winemakers buy this concept at the production level to make their wine a better experience. Maybe the cost? They are very expensive. Take a glass of wine that’s already expensive per oz and add more dollars to it. But for me, the no headache is totally worth it.”

We won’t blame you if you go straight for that 72-pack. Time to stock up and enjoy our wine without the morning regret.

