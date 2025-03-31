Woman Asked Uber Driver To Pose As Her Dad & He Understood The Assignment

Think of the best Uber driver you’ve ever had. What made them stand out above the rest? Did they have a nice assortment of bottled waters and mints? An at the ready charging cable? Were they particularly entertaining? There’s lots of little ways drivers can kick service up a notch, but TikTok user Catalina (@catalinamascochina) found one driver willing to deliver the ultimate white glove service: he acted as a stand-in dad.

Apparently, on her way to the mechanic, she and her driver were discussing how much she was being charged for assorted (purported) issues. Now it’s pretty well documented that some unscrupulous mechanics have this nasty (illegal) habit of charging women more for parts and services, especially if they think the woman in question is uninformed about what a repair should cost. Catalina’s driver also seemed to be aware of some mechanics' less scrupulous dealings.

“I know how these guys are,” he tells her as she films (the floor) from the back seat. Eventually they concoct a plan: the driver is going to pretend to be her dad to make sure she’s being treated fairly.

The result was, honestly, just one of the most pure things we’ve ever seen.

Catalina filmed the gentleman in, it must be said, Full Dad Mode™ — hands on hips, peering into the engine, and an expert dismissive but not impolite wave when the mechanic highlights the purported problem (“We keep an eye on it; don’t worry about it. We’ll do it next time.”) This is truly the polite-but-wary energy my dad brings to literally any professional interaction. If this guy isn’t a dad himself, he’s the world’s greatest method actor.

In one moment, the driver shooed Catalina along, telling her to go pay for her oil change.

“The acting skills are a little [too] good cuz why he actually yelling at me like a dad?” she captioned the exchange.

“Thanks dad,” she tells him at the end of the video.

“Don’t worry about it,” he reassures her, pulling her into a sweet side-hug.

“The man saw a side quest and took it,” one TikTok user joked in the comments.

“Now THIS is the masculinity we need,” declared a second.

“You gave him a story to share at dinner with his actual kids,” said another.

Others mused on the possibility of this being a full-time service for folks in need who don’t know what’s considered “fair” in the world of auto-repairs.

Of course, in a perfect world, no woman of any age should need a man in tow to make sure she is treated fairly. That goes without saying. But it’s very nice to see that some dudes are willing to step up and help a girl out when she could use a hand.