Remember when "Hey, baby, what's your sign?" would cause an eye roll? Astrology has come a long way from being just a cheap pickup line. Now it's a cosmic tool that divulges a lot about our personalities, likes, and dislikes, including what we like inside the bedroom. Your zodiac sign can reveal how you best communicate, your go-to emotions, and what energy you bring to the world — essentially what turns you on — all of which is very helpful when it comes to whetting your sexual appetite. So, if you're looking to have out-of-this-world sex (and who isn't?), you might consider turning to the stars to help you lean into your natural zodiac sign sexuality tendencies. It's a great way to discover new saucy things about yourself and/or your partner.

Basically, it’s a win-win situation for all those involved. Because when you learn what you like in bed, you can better express your needs and desires — and everyone knows good communication and clarity is key to epic sex. By tapping into the potential strengths (and perhaps weaknesses, too... we all have them) of your sign or your partner's sign, you can find new and exciting ways to get in sync between the sheets.

Read on to learn more about zodiac sign sexuality or traits you might have in the bedroom based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries is bold, assertive, and aggressive. You know what you want — so don't be afraid to express exactly what you desire in the bedroom. Tell your partner what you’d like them to do to you, or take the lead in the bedroom yourself. You might even want to dabble with BDSM if both parties are on board. You’ve got fiery passion running through your veins... don’t keep that bottled up.

Taurus

You're sensual and slow-moving. Setting the scene and taking your time (think — an all-night love-making session when the kids are at a sleepover) is your jam. You need candlelight, soft textures, and lots of foreplay. No shame in your game! You’re all about touching, cuddling, and enjoying a full sensory experience. Giving and receiving a sensual massage is a great way to kick things off.

Gemini

You're a person with fast-moving energy who likes to change things up. Since Geminis are easily distracted and restless, different positions and shifts in scenery turn you on. Experimentation lights your fire, whether it's checking out the Kama Sutra or some bondage. You're also always down for a quickie anywhere, anytime. Oh, and don’t underestimate the power of provocative talk in the bedroom — Geminis crave intellectual stimulation, too.

Cancer

Ah, Cancer — the empath of the bunch. You're deeply emotive and really need to be in the mood. Communicating your feelings is essential to you before you get down. You want sex to be meaningful, and connecting with your partner is everything. Sex is about sensuality in your world, and since you love to cook, you might want to incorporate food or any oral simulation like nibbling and sucking.

Leo

You love to be the star anywhere, including the bedroom. You want to be worshipped by your lover from head to toe. You're equally passionate and attentive to them, but let's be real, you want it all to be about you. You adore the art of seduction, making foreplay and dirty talk must-haves. If you haven’t explored bringing your sexual fantasies to life yet, give it a try. Sex is a performance for Leos, so you’ll relish being the star.

Virgo

You might be known as the virgin in the zodiac, but that doesn't make you a prude. In fact, your attention to detail means you're willing to do what it takes to make sex a highly pleasurable experience for both you and your partner. You're not going to stop until you’re both, uh, gratified in every way. One practical suggestion? When possible, tidy up your space before getting frisky. Because Virgo is so scrupulous, you need your surroundings to be pristine or you might end up too distracted to really let go.

Libra

A known charmer, you definitely love the thrill of the chase when it comes to passionate encounters. Some stimulating conversation and heavy-duty flirting are big turn-ons for you. You're also known for your refined aesthetic and romantic nature — you’re a sucker for all things beautiful and vibey. So, setting the perfect scene with music and flowers makes you melt.

Scorpio

Scorpios have a reputation for being fiery and lustful. However, you need to be mentally stimulated and feel emotionally safe before you hit the sack. But once you trust your partner? All bets are off. You're down for anything. Since your passion can border on carnal, don’t be afraid to lean into that by trying out a fetish or two. Trust, your partner will be powerless to your seductive intrigue.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is as adventurous and energetic inside the bedroom as you are outside of it. You yearn for spontaneity and changing things up constantly; otherwise, you get bored fast. Because you can feel bogged down quickly, you need transparent communication with your partner. For example, you won't hesitate to do something radical in the bedroom, and your partner should know that so they can meet your needs. But since you constantly crave new experiences, you might also have to be the one who initiates fresh and exciting experimentation.

Capricorn

Capricorns are serious people who are also serious about sex. You invest a lot of yourself in relationships (sometimes too much), which means that once you're in with someone, you're committed in every sense of the word. You want to please your lover — but you also want to get off. You love to be touched, especially around your thighs. And just like the tenacious mountain goat, you've got stamina that can last all night long. In other words, make sure you carve out the kind of time you require to be fully satisfied.

Aquarius

Known as the eccentric sign of the zodiac, you're definitely unconventional when it comes to sex. You might have a fetish or two. Or you might even dabble with an open relationship — you're known for your detached nature, after all. An intellectual at heart, you crave someone who can mentally stimulate you before physically stimulating you. Want to take things to the next level? Don’t shy away from getting a little messy. Your free-spirited self will thank you (with multiple Os).

Pisces

You're sensitive and romantic, so sex is more like a love-making experience for you. You want to feel deeply connected to your partner physically land spiritually, so experimenting with tantra might be an option for you. A compassionate soul drawn to domineering lovers, you're also more likely to be submissive to your lover (in the consensual sense). Hot tip? Try a half-asleep morning romp. As a Pisces, you’ll relish the dream-like, hypnotic quality of rolling around in bed before you’re fully awake.