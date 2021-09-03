Lil Nas X Posts 'Pregnancy' Photo Shoot To Promote New Album

Lil Nas X is fiiiinally releasing his debut album, and he’s celebrating with a flawless ‘pregnancy’ photo shoot

Even though he’s had conservatives shaking in their cowboy boots for the better part of the past two years, Lil Nas X is finally ready to release his debut album – and, of course, he’s celebrating in a way that has the homophobes big mad. Ahead of the September 17 release of Montero, the rapper released an exclusive People pregnancy photo shoot, and naturally, he had to address some “negative energy” over the amazing photos online.

The 22-year-old took to social media yesterday to share the professional photos, featuring a prosthetic baby bump, sweet “maternal” poses, and even a sonogram. He gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse on TikTok, writing, “SURPRISE! 🦋💕👶🏾” and sharing his announcement to the sounds of one of the songs from the upcoming album.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lilnasx/video/7003397788587347206

Of course, the pregnancy-themed shoot is no doubt a nod to the time-honored tradition of musicians pouring everything into their work, feeling as if they’ve birthed a baby when it’s finally out in the world. Add to the mix that the album has been done for the better part of the last year (but, you know, pandemic), and it’s clear that he’s ready to pop – metaphorically speaking.

Still, everything he does manages to spark controversy online (remember the “satan sneakers?”), and these photos are no different. Also remember his videos for both MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby and all the controversy those songs generated. Lil Nas loves pushing the envelope — and his fans love him for it.

He took to Twitter, his favorite medium, to address some of the most recent controversy, using his signature humor to shut it all down perfectly.

In a since-deleted tweet, comedian Donnell Rawlings incited the same ‘ol moral panic, “I’m with freedom of whatever, but at this point Lil Nas is fucking with the minds of kids. What are your thoughts, how do I explain this shit to my son?”

He retweeted some of the very best responses to the faux outrage, reminding all the parents out there to take a deep breath, because it’s all gonna be okay.

nigga said “how do i explain this to my son” i’m screaming https://t.co/lQ0s5ffz5P — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

Y’all don’t get tired of writing think pieces every time Lil Nas X breathes? — OVO Eric 🦉 (@EricLyonsTV) September 2, 2021

boys have been putting basketballs under their shirt to look pregnant since 1891. Your son will be alright. https://t.co/WiLRYiDZ6Z — semaj (@seven_twice) September 2, 2021

Y'all mad at Lil Nas X but was watching this fairly odd parents episode pic.twitter.com/UR2MoXwHDa — Peaches Fabienne Lamour (@_GordonGartrell) September 2, 2021

Lil Nas X when he brings up a new idea to make y'all pissed and you still fall for it 😂 : pic.twitter.com/v6hTQDL6WL — David (@ObekaDavid_CfC) September 2, 2021

Y’all only religious when Lil Nas X does something y’all don’t like pic.twitter.com/K6BP1ZtTAX — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) September 2, 2021

Even Maury Povich got in on the fun, sharing his signature catchphrase.

You ARE The Father! https://t.co/XNyZWtlf3C — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) September 2, 2021

Niggas mad at Lil Nas X like they ain’t drop this whole wild ass movie in 94 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dA8lm0k9Xn — Mid-Size Sedan (@_MCKENTON_) September 2, 2021

you really on here calling a young mother to be ugly? https://t.co/T5To9cZsIs — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

He shut it down by inviting fans to his “baby shower” on Sunday, adding, “Let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

having a baby shower this sunday. for anyone who wants to come in the los angeles area let me know. 🤍🦋 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

All jokes aside, the album is set to include wall-to-wall bangers, with guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John. We can’t wait to hit repeat on Lil Nas X’s brand new bundle of joy.