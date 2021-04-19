Lizzo Drunkenly Slid Into Chris Evans' DMs... & He Responded

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Vera Anderson/Getty and Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo is all of us having a few too many wines and shooting our shot in Chris Evans’ DMs

There are so, so many reasons to love Lizzo. She’s a body positive queen. She preaches self-acceptance and self-love in pretty much everything she does. And over the weekend, she proved just how relatable she is when she posted a video to TikTok showing how she drunkenly slid into actor Chris Evans’ DMs.

Lizzo posted the video with the caption, “Don’t drink and DM, kids,” showing a screenshot from Evans’ Instagram DMs that showed she sent him three emojis: The puff of wind, a water polo player, and a basketball. We’re going to need a video ASAP on what that cryptic string of emojis means, but for now, back to this story.

“The reason I’m upset about this one,” Lizzo said in the video, ducking her head to show Evans’ account, “is that I know I’m not going to be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because, damn papa, he a rare breed. No comparing.”

Who among us has not been upset at the realization that we’ll never be able to marry Captain America himself? Lizzo is all of us in this moment.

Also remember that they have interacted previously and it was exactly as adorable as you’d imagine.

Eagle-eyed fans might note from the original video that Lizzo and Evans don’t even follow one another on Instagram — or, at least they didn’t at that time.

Because what made the entire situation even better is that Evans actually responded. In a duet with the original video, Lizzo shared some new screenshots that showed that Evans had followed her on Instagram, and that he replied to her weird string of emojis.

“No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote, along with a kissing face emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

In case you don’t recall, the incident Evans is referring to is when he accidentally leaked his own dick pic by posting it to his grid, causing the entire internet to melt down. We can only help that reminding her of that embarrassing incident would help Lizzo feel better about her tipsy DM. Celebrities — they’re truly just like us, accidental NSFW photo leaks, drunk DMs, shooting their shot with each other, and all.