Read These 50 Manifestation Quotes To Help Set & Actualize Your Intentions

Manifestation is such a buzzword right now, but what does it mean? Manifestation is simply the result of your total belief in whatever you wish to create in your life. Ultimately, manifestation begins with you — your thoughts, ideas, and how you’re feeling. Typically, most manifestation techniques believe that we are what we attract; moreover, we are what we think. If you’re looking for some inspiration when it comes to manifestation, manifestation quotes can help keep your vibes high.
Still a little fuzzy on how it all works? Well, for example, if you believe that you deserve great love, and you feel that love within you right now (whether you have it or not), you will manifest it into your life. But manifesting isn’t just about waving a magic wand and pulling something out of nothing. At the root of manifesting is intention, clarity, and taking aligned action. What do you want to bring into your life? And what can you do right now to help make that happen? Manifesting isn’t about forcing something to happen; rather, it’s moving towards the things that make you feel good while believing that what you want is coming to you. The “when” and “how” isn’t something you should fixate on (mostly because you can’t really control those factors anyway).
The true gift of manifesting is allowing yourself to dream up what you most want in this life, imagining it, feeling it, and believing in yourself that you’re worthy of having it. Then, you take the first step towards it, letting the universe take care of the rest. Here are some of the best quotes to get you in a manifestation mindset.
Powerful Manifestation Quotes to Internalize
- “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau
- “Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it.” — Maya Angelou
- “Thoughts become things. If you see it in your mind, you will hold it in your hand.” — Bob Proctor
- “If you can dream it, you can do it.” — Walt Disney
- “You manifest what you believe, not what you want.” — Sonia Ricotti
- “Have faith in the magic and miracles of life, for only those that do get to experience them.” — Hal Elrod
- “Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” — Albert Einstein
- “When you visualize, then you materialize. If you’ve been there in the mind, you’ll go there in the body.” — Dr. Dennis Waitley
- “To bring anything into your life, imagine that it’s already there.” — Richard Bach
- “The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of mind.” — William James
- “Eliminate all doubt and replace it with the full expectation that you will receive what you are asking for.” — Rhonda Byrne
- “Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- “The Law of Attraction states that whatever you focus on, think about, read about, and talk about intensely, you’re going to attract more of into your life.” — Jack Canfield
- “It’s our intention. Our intention is everything. Nothing happens on this planet without it. Not one single thing has ever been accomplished without intention.” — Jim Carrey
- “It is the combination of thought and love which forms the irresistible force of the law of attraction.” — Charles Hammel
- “You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.” — Oprah Winfrey
- “Keep your mind fixed on what you want in life: not on what you don’t want.” — Napoleon Hill
- “To live your greatest life, you must first become a leader within yourself. Take charge of your life, begin attracting and manifesting all that you desire in life.” — Sonia Ricotti
- “We become what we think about. Energy flows where attention goes.” — Rhonda Byrne
- “Most people are thinking about what they don’t want, and they’re wondering why it shows up over and over again.” — John Assaraf
- “To the mind that is still, the whole universe surrenders.” — Lao Tzu
- “Nothing is, unless our thinking makes it so.” — William Shakespeare
- “Everyone visualizes whether he knows it or not. Visualizing is the great secret of success.” — Genevieve Behrend
- “Our thoughts, our feelings, our dreams, our ideas are physical in the universe. That if we dream something, if we picture something, it adds a physical thrust towards realization that we can put into the universe.” — Will Smith
- “To accomplish great things we must not only act but also dream, not only plan but also believe.” — Anatole France
- “Action that is inspired from aligned thoughts is joyful action.” — Abraham Hicks
- “We must radiate success before it will come to us. We must become mentally, from an attitude standpoint, the people we wish to become.” —Earl Nightingale
- “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” — Oprah Winfrey
- “Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it. Begin it now.” — Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe
- “A person is what he or she thinks about all day long.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “I attract into my life whatever I give my attention, energy, and focus to, whether positive or negative.” — Michael Losier
- “We receive exactly what we expect to receive.” — John Holland
- “You are a living magnet. What you attract into your life is in harmony with your dominant thoughts.” — Brian Tracy
- “See yourself living in abundance, and you will attract it.” — Rhonda Byrne
- “Your thoughts are the architects of your destiny.” — David McKay
- “Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” — Willie Nelson
- “By choosing your thoughts, and by selecting which emotional currents you will release and which you will reinforce, you determine the quality of your light. You determine the effects that you will have upon others and the nature of the experiences of your life.” — Gary Zukav
- “Destiny is not a matter of chance; it is a matter of choice.” — William Jennings Bryan
- “Whether you think you can or can’t, either way, you are right.” — Henry Ford
- “Everything you want is out there waiting for you to ask. Everything you want also wants you. But you have to take action to get it.” — Jack Canfield
- “When you are truly clear about what you want, the whole universe stands on tiptoe waiting to assist you in miraculous and amazing ways to manifest your dream or intention.” — Constance Arnold
- “Your life is the manifestation of your dream; it is an art, and you can change your life anytime that you’re not enjoying the dream.” — Don Miguel Ruiz
- “Your whole life is a manifestation of the thoughts that go on in your head.” — Lisa Nichols
- “All that we are is a result of what we have thought.” — Buddha
- “The Universe is not outside of you. Look inside yourself; everything that you want, you already are.” — Rumi
- “Fully inhale your dream and completely exhale manifestation of it.” — T.F. Hodge
- “You create your thoughts, your thoughts create your intentions, and your intentions create your reality.” — Dr. Wayne Dyer
- “It’s already yours.” – The Universe