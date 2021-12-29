Read These 50 Manifestation Quotes To Help Set & Actualize Your Intentions

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Manifestation is such a buzzword right now, but what does it mean? Manifestation is simply the result of your total belief in whatever you wish to create in your life. Ultimately, manifestation begins with you — your thoughts, ideas, and how you’re feeling. Typically, most manifestation techniques believe that we are what we attract; moreover, we are what we think. If you’re looking for some inspiration when it comes to manifestation, manifestation quotes can help keep your vibes high.

Still a little fuzzy on how it all works? Well, for example, if you believe that you deserve great love, and you feel that love within you right now (whether you have it or not), you will manifest it into your life. But manifesting isn’t just about waving a magic wand and pulling something out of nothing. At the root of manifesting is intention, clarity, and taking aligned action. What do you want to bring into your life? And what can you do right now to help make that happen? Manifesting isn’t about forcing something to happen; rather, it’s moving towards the things that make you feel good while believing that what you want is coming to you. The “when” and “how” isn’t something you should fixate on (mostly because you can’t really control those factors anyway).

The true gift of manifesting is allowing yourself to dream up what you most want in this life, imagining it, feeling it, and believing in yourself that you’re worthy of having it. Then, you take the first step towards it, letting the universe take care of the rest. Here are some of the best quotes to get you in a manifestation mindset.

Powerful Manifestation Quotes to Internalize