Marge Simpson Responds To Trump Adviser: ‘I Teach My Children Not To Name-Call, Jenna’

Marge also takes a dig at Trump

The day after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate, President Donald Trump’s senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis took to Twitter to throw some shade — and Marge Simpson (yes, the matriarch of the Simpsons family) isn’t having any of it.

On Thursday during Biden’s first official campaign event with Harris, Ellis tweeted “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson,” to which the Simpsons producer James L. Brooks responded, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Marge Simpson shared her reaction to Jenna’s shot.” And wouldn’t you know it, she did.

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

I wouldn't be surprised if Marge Simpson shared her reaction to Jenna's shot. — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) August 13, 2020

“Marge Simpson has something to say,” the Simpsons tweeted on their official Twitter account.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge said in the short, 27-second animated video. “Lisa said she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering more than 35K likes, more than 16K retweets, and more than 1,600 comments.

“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife,” Marge continued (a subtle dig at Trump’s July 23 tweet), “I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”

The clip doesn’t end there, though. At the end, while holding on a shot of the iconic Simpsons house, Marge can be heard saying, “I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

This isn’t the Simpsons‘ first go at off-show, in-real-time political commentary. Remember last fall when they shared a clip showing “the Squad,” including U.S. representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, chasing Trump through the White House while singing their version of West Side Story‘s “America”?

Keep ’em comin’, the Simpsons crew.