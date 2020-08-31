Mariah Carey Is Blessing Us With A Christmas Special This Year

Apple TV

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is coming to Apple TV+ this winter

Mariah Carey is the pandemic gift that keeps on giving. Earlier this month it was revealed that the superstar goddess would be releasing her very first memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on September 29. Then, she revealed she was releasing a brand new music compilation in the fall. Now get ready for her latest news, which solidifies her unofficial Queen of Christmas status: Carey is getting her very own Christmas special on Apple TV+ this holiday season, and we can’t friggin’ wait.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is in the works, and will basically be a huge holiday “innovative special” courtesy of the pop star. It will mix music, dancing and animation “driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

There will be surprise celebrity guests, performances of all of our favorite Mariah holiday tunes, including All I Want For Christmas Is You, of course.

The project will be executive produced by Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for production company Done + Dusted.

In addition to her memoir and the special, Carey is releasing a two-disk set dubbed The Rarities album on October 2. It is described as a “collection of personal favorites from her vault … celebrating Carey’s exceptional artistry and vision through hidden musical jewels from her personal archives.”

Carey is clearly excited about her holiday special, sharing the news on social media. “If you know me, you know I refuse to talk about Christmas before it’s even fall, but I am SO excited for this @appletv special that I’ll make an exception today only!” she wrote.

Keep in mind that last year she waited until November 1 — well 11:59 pm on October 31 to be exact — to mention the annual holiday on her social media, posting a totally adorable video. “Breaking news,” Mariah captioned a video that began from her bed, showing herself clad in a Halloween costume. It went on to show her receiving a call from Santa, with her trademark holiday song playing in the background. “It’s tiiime,” she says.

In 2019 she also gave her fans a major gift, by releasing a new video for her iconic tune. The All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition), which was watched millions of times. The tune also topped the US charts for the first time in its 25 years.

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

“We did it,” tweeted Carey in response.