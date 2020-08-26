Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices’ Series

Netflix/Youtube

The trailer for Netflix’s Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is here, and it looks like a must-watch

If you’ve been waiting for Netflix to drop a great new kids’ series, your wait is nearly over. The streaming giant just dropped its first look at Bookmarks — a show celebrating children’s books written by Black authors, about the Black experience, and which will be read each week by a rotating list of Black celebrities.

The concept behind the gloriously Reading Rainbow-esque series? To center Black voices in a way that fosters important conversations with kids. “Many of us have turned to books to navigate hard conversations around topics like race, representation, and self-love with our kids. And that was the inspiration for our new live-action preschool series, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, bringing children’s stories from prolific Black creators centering around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action to the screen.”

It’s Netflix’s hope that in sharing these stories in such a dynamic way, it might also lead to dynamic change. “As parents, we know the power of stories. Stories shape how our children see themselves, and offer them a window into the world beyond their own. Stories show us the power our voices can have, to make a difference, and to incite change,” the streamer continued.

That premise isn’t the only reason to be stoked that Bookmarks hits Netflix on Sept. 1. The 12-episode series will be hosted and executive-produced by 15-year-old activist Marley Dias (creator of the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign) and feature a slew of familiar faces. Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will read her children’s book Sulwe, about a young girl who wishes for her dark skin to be lighter. Empire’s Grace Byers will bring to the screen her children’s book I Am Enough, an empowering tale of a young girl who builds self-esteem through positive affirmations.

The list goes on! Tiffany Haddish will read Natasha Anastasia’s I Love My Hair. Common will read Julius Lester’s Let’s Talk About Race. Other appearances include Marsai Martin, Karamo Brown, and Jill Scott.

To help further dialogue at home, Netflix will point parents to a landing site with additional resources and books aimed at keeping the conversation going. And on top of all of that, Netflix has partnered with First Book to donate and distribute copies of every book featured to educators serving in-need kids across the country (and even in select international countries).

So, get ready to learn and grow with your little ones!