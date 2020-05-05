Nike Is Donating 32,500 Pairs Of Sneakers To Healthcare Workers

Nike

Nike will be donating 140,000 products as well as their specialized Air Zoom Pulse sneakers to healthcare workers in the front lines of the pandemic

While many states are slowly opening back up, healthcare employees still face the stress and hardship of being on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Exposed to patients with the virus, having to wear incredibly uncomfortable protective gear, and working long hours at hospitals, many healthcare workers are exhausted and scared. Which is why Nike is offering a helping hand to show the company’s gratitude for the sacrifice nurses, doctors, EMTs, and other healthcare workers are making for the country.

On Monday, the sports gear brand announced it would be partnering with the nonprofit organization Good360 to donate more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel and equipment across the U.S. and Europe.

Nike will be giving out 32,500 pairs of its Air Zoom Pulse, which is a slip-on sneaker specifically designed for those who need footwear that’s durable, easy to put on in a moment’s notice, and comfortable. It’s described as a shoe for “everyday heroes” and “healthcare athletes.” According to Nike, “One can think of the Air Zoom Pulse as almost a traditional clog made athletic — all the arch and posture support of the industry favorite is augmented in the Pulse, with a smooth capacity for natural motion.”

According to Nike’s press release, 30,000 Air Zoom Pulse shoes will be headed to hospitals and healthcare facilities in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, and New York City and Veterans Health Administration locations. 2,500 pairs will be donated to hospitals in Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and Belgium. Aside from sneakers, Nike is also donating Dri-Fit T-shirts and compression socks (which specifically help those who are on their feet all day long).

Nike’s press release stated, “The effort is led by messages of gratitude to healthcare professionals. From one athlete to another, Nike athletes recognize the physical and mental resilience of healthcare athletes.”

Nike has donated more than $25 million toward helping combat the COVID-19 crisis, and this includes creating and deploying face shields, and air-purifying respirator lenses for healthcare facilities in need.

Knowing that companies like Nike are using their resources to help those who are sacrificing their lives to battle the pandemic is the good news we need to hear right now. And Nike isn’t the only brand that’s given back to the community. For example, Google has pledged to to donate $800 million worth of aid, Johnson & Johnson claimed they’ll be donating $50 million to healthcare organizations (and that includes researching facilities working on a vaccine for COVID-19), and PepsiCo put together a $45 million support package that will provide meals and protective equipment to those who need it.

If you’re looking for a way to give back, here’s a helpful guide.