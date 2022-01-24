Olivia Munn Says She Feels A ‘Little Less Post Partum’ During Self Care Sesh

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Olivia Munn took to Instagram to document her self-care hair day, courtesy of a friend, that helped her feel “less post partum”

Nine weeks in, and Olivia Munn continues to keep it very real as she opens up to fans about her transition into becoming a mom for the first time. The X-Men: Apocalypse star welcomed her son, Malcolm Hiệp, with John Mulaney back in November, and ever since, she’s been documenting all the ups and downs that come with having a newborn for the first time.

This week, the focus of Munn’s social media was a surprise visit from her pal Kiley Fitzgerald, a celebrity hairstylist, who showed up to help give the new mama a much-needed self-care day. In a mirror selfie, Munn showed the process of getting a blowout while cradling a sleeping Malcolm, cozy with a pacifier and beanie, in her lap.

“When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you’re in your robe and not going anywhere,” Munn wrote in the caption. “Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM!”

In the comments, other moms were quick to react to just how relatable this post was. For new moms, it can be hard to find any time for yourself, even though self care is so necessary, especially during those rough first weeks.

And for Munn, they especially haven’t been easy. Last week, she shared an update on her struggles to breastfeed Malcolm, showing a photo on her stories of a collection of pill bottles and asking, “Any other moms takin alll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?” She wrote over a follow up selfie showing her with a pretty exasperated face, “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

Hang in there, Olivia.